NEWTOWN, Pa., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (TSX:HSM) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today provided details on five additional PoNS Treatment™ clinics that were recently authorized in the Greater Toronto Area and Southwestern Ontario. Helius has now expanded access for patients seeking PoNS Treatment to fourteen clinics in Canada, with eight in Ontario, the most populous province.



“Our progress in authorizing seven new clinics during the first two months of 2020 reflects the success of our new commercial strategy to enhance clinic engagement and increase the adoption of our PoNS Treatment,” said Philippe Deschamps, Chief Executive Officer of Helius. “As part of this strategy, we are focused on targeting clinics in Ontario that have an established commercial focus on neurorehabilitation, existing referral networks with other medical facilities for treating patients with neurological conditions and well-established payor relationships for insurance reimbursement. In addition, we have streamlined our clinic engagement process and implemented a new pricing strategy to facilitate clinic expansion. By continuing to execute on our new commercial strategy, we look forward to expanding access to our PoNS Treatment and ensuring its successful adoption.”

The five newly authorized Ontario locations are recognized neurorehabilitation practices that each have an existing commercial focus on treating patients with neurological conditions. The clinics include: Pillars of Wellness in Burlington; NeuroChangers with two locations in Whitby; Novah Healthcare in Mississauga; and Propel Physiotherapy in Etobicoke.

Kyle Whaley, Registered Physiotherapist at Propel Physiotherapy and Certified PoNS™ Trainer, is excited to make a difference in the lives of those afflicted with the lasting effects of a concussion. “We're really looking forward to applying cutting edge technology to make a difference in the everyday function of our clients.”

The clinics join a network of existing Authorized PoNS Treatment™ Clinics, including: Neurotherapy Montreal in Montreal, Quebec; Surrey Neuroplasticity Clinic in Surrey, British Columbia; Advantage 4 Athletes Training Centre and Therapy Clinic in Markham, Ontario; Synaptic Spinal Cord Injury and Neuro Rehabilitation Centre in Calgary, Alberta; Apollo Physical Therapy Centre in Ottawa, Ontario; P3 Health Clinic in Toronto, Ontario; Cline Medical Centre in Nanaimo, British Columbia, and Satellite Clinics Clinique Cortex in Quebec City, Quebec and Lisa's Holistic Rehab Occupational Therapy & Neurofeedback Inc. in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness. The Company’s purpose is to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS™ Device and PoNS Treatment™

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an authorized class II, non-implantable, medical device in Canada intended for use as a short term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (mmTBI) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. The PoNS™ is an investigational medical device in the United States, the European Union (“EU”), and Australia (“AUS”), and it is currently under review for clearance from the AUS Therapeutic Goods Administration. PoNS™ is currently not commercially available in the United States, the European Union or Australia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Westwicke Partners on behalf of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Mike Piccinino, CFA

443-213-0500

investorrelations@heliusmedical.com

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “look forward,” “will” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Company’s future clinical and regulatory development plans for the PoNS™ device and the potential regulatory clearance of the PoNS™ device.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the uncertainties associated with the regulation of commercially available medical devices in Canada, including Health Canada’s ongoing assessment of post-market data, the clinical development, regulatory submission and approval process in the United States, the European Union and Australia, as well as the Company’s capital requirements needed to achieve its business objectives and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, and including the risks and uncertainties about the Company’s business described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com .

The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.