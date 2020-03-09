TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Gold Corp. (TSX-V:CVB) (Compass or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Conway as Chairman of the Board, effective March 10, 2020. His more than 30 years of mining and financial industry experience includes his tenure as President and CEO of IAMGOLD from 2003 to 2010.



This follows the resignation from the Chairman’s position of Mr. James Henderson who will remain on the Board as a non-executive Director.

Mr. Henderson said, “In view of increasing executive responsibilities in Australia with the Transocean Group, I am delighted to be able to pass the baton of Chair of the Compass Board to such an outstanding gold industry figure as Joe Conway. His network amongst North American investors will complement the increasing influence of North American shareholders in Compass Gold. I look forward to continuing as a non-executive Director on the Board and as a significant shareholder of Compass for the next phase of an exciting future.”

Mr. Conway has served as a non-executive Director with Compass since the Company’s acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Mali Gold Exploration Pty Ltd in November 2017.

Together with Dr. Madani Diallo, Mr. Henderson developed and executed a vision focusing Compass on the exceptional gold exploration potential of southern Mali. His efforts and commitment to this strategic direction have included both his strong personal investments in the Company, as well as his success in attracting the support of many of Compass’s current shareholder base.

“This seamless transition from one extremely well qualified and dedicated Board member to another clearly demonstrates both the unique strength of our entire leadership group and our shared dedication to focusing on the needs of our shareholders,” said Larry Phillips, Compass’s President and CEO. “We all thank Jamie for his efforts as Chairman, and look forward to benefitting from his continued support as our management and technical team work to ensure this company thrives and grows for the benefit of all of our stakeholders.”

About Compass

Compass, a public company having been incorporated into Ontario, is a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX- V. Through the 2017 acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries, Compass holds gold exploration permits located in Mali that comprise the Sikasso Property. The exploration permits are located in three sites in southern Mali with a combined land holding of 867 km2. The Sikasso Property is located in the same region as several multi-million-ounce gold projects, including Morila, Syama, Kalana and Kodiéran. The Company’s Mali-based technical team, led in the field by Dr. Madani Diallo and under the supervision of Dr. Sandy Archibald, P.Geo, is conducting the current exploration program. They are examining numerous anomalies first noted in Dr. Archibald’s August 2017 “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Sikasso Property, Southern Mali.”

Forward‐Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s planned exploration work and management appointments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.

