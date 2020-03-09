PRESS RELEASE 09 MARCH 2020

Italeaf: Effectiveness of the change of company name of TerniEnergia to algoWatt S.p.A.

Italeaf SpA announces that today the resolution voted unanimously by the TerniEnergia Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 2 March 2020, concerning the amendments to the Bylaws relating to the change of the company name and the transfer of the registered office, has been registered with the competent Company Register in Milan.

As a result of the above, the new company name "algoWatt S.p.A." takes effect.

The relevant minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting, the new Articles of Association (with evidence of the changes made) and the regulations of the bond listed on ExtraMOT Pro containing the new name of the bond loan will be made available in the manner and within the time limits provided for by the applicable regulations.

Italeaf SpA is obliged to make public this information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 12.00 CET on 09 March 2020.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8 5030 1550, email: ca@mangold.se, is the Certified Adviser of Italeaf SpA on Nasdaq First North.

For further information please contact:

Claudio Borgna CFO – Italeaf S.p.A.

Email: borgna@italeaf.com

Italeaf SpA, established in December 2010, is a holding company and a business accelerator for companies and startups in the areas of innovation and cleantech. Italeaf operates as a company builder, promoting the creation and development of industrial startups in the fields of cleantech, smart energy and technological innovation. Italeaf has headquarters and plants in Italy at Nera Montoro (Narni), Terni, and at Milano.

The company controls the smart energy company TerniEnergia, listed on the MTA of the Italian Stock Exchange, Skyrobotic, active in the business development and manufacture of civil and commercial drones in mini and micro classes for the professional market, Numanova, operating in the field of innovative metallurgy and additive manufacturing, and Italeaf RE, a real estate company. Italeaf holds, among others, a minority stake in Vitruviano LAB, a research center active in the R&D sector for special materials, green chemistry, digital transformation and cleantech.

