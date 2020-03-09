New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stabilizing Quantum Bits for Computing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873505/?utm_source=GNW

- Snapshot of quantum bit financing projects



Summary

Based on another report, Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2022 (Report Code: IFT149A), published in 2018, this report examines the emerging opportunities arising from recent advances for quantum computing companies and end users.



Quantum computing entered an era of early commercialization in 2019.Governments subsequently decided to spend billions of dollars to support basic quantum computing research in universities and research institutions.



Technology companies such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, D-Wave Systems, Intel, and Zapata developed hardware, software and solutions that demonstrate the power of quantum computing in solving real-world problems. Leading players in various industries, such as BASF, Dow, Airbus, and Volkswagen, have stepped into the field of quantum computing, hoping this game-changing technology can help them significantly improve efficiency or quality by simulating or optimizing

production, supply chains, and many other areas.



In 2020, government-funded research projects in universities and research institutions will bring approximately $50 million in sales of hardware, software and services to quantum computing companies, which can be segmented into three groups -

- IBM, Google, Microsoft, and D-Wave Systems are leading companies that provide a full range of solutions from quantum computing hardware to software and services. Alibaba, Honeywell, Rigetti Computing, Xanadu, and several other companies have a similar ambition.

