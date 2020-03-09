Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World FTTx markets - 2H2019 - Markets at June 2019 & Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bundle World FTTx markets include two deliverables:
1. A half-yearly updated dataset covering:
2. A report analysing the developments in FTTx markets up to 2023.
It presents a geographical panorama of FTTx access solutions and superfast broadband markets in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Sub Saharan Africa. It also includes an overview of the major world players in the field.
List of indicators by country
Access indicators
Type of data
FTTx market consolidation in June 2019
Emerging FTTx markets
By country
Country sheets
Within country sheet by operator:
Fiber strategy
Network architectures
Technologies
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key trends worldwide
1.2. The different superfast broadband technologies
1.3. FTTx leaders, as of June 2019
1.4. FTTH/B trends for the next five years
2. Methodology
2.1. List of indicators by country
2.2. Definitions
2.3. Sources
3. Major FTTx Players
3.1. The Globe's Superfast Access Leaders
3.2. Worldwide FTTH/B Leaders
3.3. Telcos vs. Cablecos
3.4. Trends in technologies and architectures
4. FTTx access by region
4.1. FTTx overview in Europe
4.1.1. Fibre is making strides in Europe, replacing full-copper and full-cable based architectures
4.1.2. FTTx architectures are widely deployed in Europe, led by Russia, Germany, and the UK
4.1.3. FTTH/B subscribers
4.1.4. FTTH/B homes passed in Europe
4.1.5. European region has reached a 35.2% FTTH/B take-up rate
4.1.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.1.7 Forecasts for Europe up to 2023
4.1.8 Key trends identified in Europe
4.2. FTTx overview in Asia-Pacific
4.2.1. Major Asian countries are moving forward with FTTH/B deployments
4.2.2. Fibre becoming more widespread than ever in APAC
4.2.3. FTTH/B homes passed in the region
4.2.4. Fibre expansion is still ongoing in APAC
4.2.5. A region of swift fibre adoption
4.2.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 in Asia Pacific
4.2.8. Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific
4.3. FTTx overview in the Americas
4.3.1. A region dominated by cable networks, led by the USA and Canada
4.3.2. USA, Canada, and Brazil lead the way in the pace of the transition from copper and cable-based networks towards full FTTx solutions
4.3.3. FTTH/B subscribers
4.3.4. FTTH/B homes passed in the American region
4.3.5. FTTH/B take-up rate
4.3.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.3.7 Forecasts for America up to 2023
4.3.8. Key trends identified in the Americas
4.4. FTTx overview in MEA
4.4.1. A region adopting FTTx solutions chiefly through full fibre architectures
4.4.2. MEA and the fibre transition
4.4.3. FTTH/B subscribers in MEA
4.4.4. FTTH/B homes passed in MEA
4.4.5. FTTH/B take-up rate
4.4.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technologies and architecture
4.4.7 Forecasts up to 2023 for MEA
4.4.8. Key trends identified in MEA
Companies Mentioned
