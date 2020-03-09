Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World FTTx markets - 2H2019 - Markets at June 2019 & Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bundle World FTTx markets include two deliverables:

1. A half-yearly updated dataset covering:

  • 70+ countries & 200+ player sheets including their roll-out projects (bottom-up approach)
  • Data for markets in June 2019 & forecasts up to 2023 for homes passed and subscribers by architecture (FTTH/B, VDSL, FTTx/Docsis 3.0)

2. A report analysing the developments in FTTx markets up to 2023.

It presents a geographical panorama of FTTx access solutions and superfast broadband markets in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Sub Saharan Africa. It also includes an overview of the major world players in the field.

List of indicators by country

Access indicators

  • Number of subscribers and homes passed per superfast architecture
  • Factoring in overlaps when applicable
  • FTTx as a share of total broadband customers
  • Leading superfast broadband players' market share
  • Breakdown of FTTH vs. FTTB subscribers
  • Breakdown of Ethernet vs. PON technology

Type of data

  • Historical data since December 2014 (twice yearly) per country
  • Updated data as at June 2019
  • Forecasts up to 2023

FTTx market consolidation in June 2019

  • Subscribers & Homes passed, breakdown by architecture
  • FTTH/B
  • VDSL
  • FTTx/Docsis 3.0
  • % of the different FTTx architectures in the total fixed broadband market

Emerging FTTx markets

By country

  • Current broadband market
  • National regulation regarding FTTH/B & Government initiatives
  • Details for main players
  • FTTx Subscribers and Homes Passed at June 2019

Country sheets

  • 72 country sheets including detailed data for +200 operators
  • Number of Subscribers and Homes Passed at June 2019 (breakdown by architecture)
  • Main architecture & technology deployed (in %)
  • FTTx players market shares (in %)
  • FTTx in total broadband (in%)
  • National regulation regarding FTTH/B & Government initiatives

Within country sheet by operator:

  • operator description

Fiber strategy

  • Subscribers and Homes Passed by architecture, historicals until December 2018
  • Deployment targets
  • Financial Data (CapEx for FTTx)
  • Technical data & contracts (main vendors)
  • Services provided & Pricing

Network architectures

  • FTTH
  • FTTx/VDSL - FTTx/LAN
  • FTTB
  • FTTx/Docsis 3.0

Technologies

  • NGPON
  • Ethernet P2P
  • GPON
  • DOCSIS 3.0
  • DOCSIS 3.1
  • G.Fast
  • EPON/GEPON
  • VDSL
  • 10 GPON
  • WDM PON

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key trends worldwide
1.2. The different superfast broadband technologies
1.3. FTTx leaders, as of June 2019
1.4. FTTH/B trends for the next five years

2. Methodology
2.1. List of indicators by country
2.2. Definitions
2.3. Sources

3. Major FTTx Players
3.1. The Globe's Superfast Access Leaders
3.2. Worldwide FTTH/B Leaders
3.3. Telcos vs. Cablecos
3.4. Trends in technologies and architectures

4. FTTx access by region
4.1. FTTx overview in Europe
4.1.1. Fibre is making strides in Europe, replacing full-copper and full-cable based architectures
4.1.2. FTTx architectures are widely deployed in Europe, led by Russia, Germany, and the UK
4.1.3. FTTH/B subscribers
4.1.4. FTTH/B homes passed in Europe
4.1.5. European region has reached a 35.2% FTTH/B take-up rate
4.1.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.1.7 Forecasts for Europe up to 2023
4.1.8 Key trends identified in Europe
4.2. FTTx overview in Asia-Pacific
4.2.1. Major Asian countries are moving forward with FTTH/B deployments
4.2.2. Fibre becoming more widespread than ever in APAC
4.2.3. FTTH/B homes passed in the region
4.2.4. Fibre expansion is still ongoing in APAC
4.2.5. A region of swift fibre adoption
4.2.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 in Asia Pacific
4.2.8. Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific
4.3. FTTx overview in the Americas
4.3.1. A region dominated by cable networks, led by the USA and Canada
4.3.2. USA, Canada, and Brazil lead the way in the pace of the transition from copper and cable-based networks towards full FTTx solutions
4.3.3. FTTH/B subscribers
4.3.4. FTTH/B homes passed in the American region
4.3.5. FTTH/B take-up rate
4.3.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.3.7 Forecasts for America up to 2023
4.3.8. Key trends identified in the Americas
4.4. FTTx overview in MEA
4.4.1. A region adopting FTTx solutions chiefly through full fibre architectures
4.4.2. MEA and the fibre transition
4.4.3. FTTH/B subscribers in MEA
4.4.4. FTTH/B homes passed in MEA
4.4.5. FTTH/B take-up rate
4.4.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technologies and architecture
4.4.7 Forecasts up to 2023 for MEA
4.4.8. Key trends identified in MEA

Companies Mentioned

  • A1 Bulgaria (Mtel)
  • A1 Croatia
  • ACT Fibernet
  • Agni
  • AIS
  • Algrie Telecom
  • AlmaTV
  • Alta Kraftlag & Varanger Kraft
  • Altibox (Lyse)
  • Amis/A1 Slovenia
  • Andorra Telecom (STA)
  • Antel
  • ARGE Glasfaser Waldviertel
  • Asia Pacific Telecom
  • Asturias Telecom
  • AT&T
  • Awasr
  • Axtel
  • Baltcom/IZZI
  • Batelco
  • BCE
  • Beeline/Vimpelcom/VEON
  • Bezeq
  • BizNet
  • Bouygues Telecom
  • Broadnet
  • BSNL
  • BT
  • BTCL
  • Cablevision
  • CAT Telecom
  • Cellcom
  • Cgates
  • Charter Communications
  • China Mobile
  • China Telecom
  • China Unicom
  • Chorus
  • Chungwa Telecom
  • Citycom/Graz
  • CityFibre
  • Claro
  • Claro/Telmex Argentina
  • Cogas Kabel
  • Com Hem
  • Comcast
  • Cosmote/OTE
  • Crown Fibre Holdings
  • Dawiyat
  • Deutsche Glasfaser
  • Deutsche Telekom
  • DNA
  • Du
  • eir - Eircom
  • Elisa
  • Entel
  • ER Telecom
  • ETB
  • Etisalat
  • Euskaltel
  • EWZ Zrinet
  • Fastweb
  • Fiber@Home
  • Finnet
  • FPT
  • Globe Telecom
  • GO Telecom
  • GoranNet
  • GR/Reykjavik Energy
  • Grameen Cybernet Ltd
  • GTD Group
  • GWBN
  • HGC
  • HKBN/CTI
  • HOT Telecom
  • Hyperoptic
  • i-Cable
  • IEC - IBC
  • Illiad-Free
  • Inea
  • Infotech
  • Internet Solutions/MWEB
  • Inwi
  • Iranian Net
  • ITC
  • ITPC
  • Izzi
  • J:COM
  • Jordan Cable Services
  • Karditsa/Optronics Technologies
  • KaR-Tel
  • Kazakhtelecom
  • kbro
  • KCOM
  • KDDI
  • KPN/Reggefibre
  • KT
  • Kyivstar
  • Lattelecom
  • LG Uplus
  • Magenta Telecom
  • Magyar Telecom
  • Maroc Telecom
  • MASMOVIL
  • Maxis
  • MGTS/MTS/Comstar
  • MNC Kabel Mediacom
  • M-Net
  • Mobily
  • MTNL
  • Multimedia Polska
  • NBN
  • Neotel/Liquid Telecom
  • NetCologne
  • Netia
  • NGNBN
  • NOS
  • Nova (ForthNet)
  • Nowo
  • NTT
  • Nuetel
  • Nursat
  • O2 - CETIN
  • OBC
  • Ogero Telecom
  • Oi Telecom - Brazil Telecom
  • Ollo
  • Omantel
  • ONO/Vodafone
  • Ooredoo
  • Open Fiber
  • Orange
  • Orange Jordan
  • Orange Morocco - Meditel
  • Orange Poland
  • Orange Romania
  • Orange Slovensko
  • Orange Spain
  • Orange Tunisia
  • PCCW/HKT
  • PHD
  • PLDT
  • Portugal Telecom
  • Post Luxembourg
  • Proximus
  • QNBN
  • Quickline Media
  • Radius & Ericsson
  • RanksTel
  • RCS & RDS
  • Retail Service Providers (RSP)
  • RIO Media
  • Rogers Communications
  • Rostelecom
  • Salzburg AG (CableLink)
  • SBN
  • SCIS
  • SFR
  • Shaw Communications
  • Siminn/Mila/Skipti
  • SIRO
  • SK Broadband
  • Sky Cable
  • SKY Italia
  • Slovak Telekom
  • SMART Comp
  • Softbank BB
  • Solidere
  • So-Net
  • STC
  • Supercanal
  • Swisscom
  • T2
  • TCI
  • TDC
  • TE Data
  • Tele2
  • Telecom Argentina
  • Telefonica
  • Telefnica/Vivo/GVT
  • Telefonica Colombia
  • Telefnica de Argentina
  • Telefonica Movistar Chile
  • Telefnica O2
  • Telekom Austria (A1)
  • Telekom Malaysia
  • Telekom Romania
  • Telekom Slovenije
  • Telemach
  • Telenet
  • Telenor
  • Telia
  • Telia - Elion
  • Telia Lietuva/TEO
  • Telkom Indonesia
  • Telkom South Africa
  • Telmex
  • Telstra
  • Telus
  • T-Hrvatski Telekom
  • Tigo UNE
  • TIM/Telecom Italia
  • TIM Brazil
  • TIME dotcom
  • TMG
  • TOT
  • TotalPlay
  • Triple T Broadband
  • True Corp
  • TTK
  • Tunisia Telecom
  • Turk Telekom
  • Turkcell Superonline
  • Ukrtelecom
  • Unitymedia/KBW
  • UPC
  • UPC Hungary
  • UPC Polska
  • UPC Romania
  • UPC Slovakia
  • UPC Switzerland
  • Vario
  • VeeTIME
  • Vega
  • Verizon
  • Vienna City Council/Blizznet
  • Viettel Telecom
  • Virgin Media
  • Virgin Media Ireland
  • Vivacom
  • VNPT
  • Vodafone
  • Vodafone (HOL)
  • Vodafone/KDG
  • Vodafone Portugal
  • Vodafone Qatar
  • Vodafone Ziggo
  • Voo
  • Vox
  • VTEL Jordan
  • Waoo
  • Wilhelm Tel
  • Wind Hellas
  • WindTre
  • WTT
  • Zain Jordan
  • Zajil Telecom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/po8sfg

