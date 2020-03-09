11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 9 March 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak Group has received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification:
Name: Atkey Ltd
Position: Closely associated person
(x) Legal person
(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Djakov, Aida
Position: Other senior position
Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj
LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200309121650_3
Transaction date: 2020-03-04
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.39992 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.39992 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.38901 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.38901 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.37481 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.37481 EUR
Helsinki, March 9, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
Afarak Group Plc
Helsinki, FINLAND
Afarak Group LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: