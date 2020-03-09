﻿

11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 9 March 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

Stock Exchange Release

Afarak Group has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification:

Name: Atkey Ltd

Position: Closely associated person

(x) Legal person

(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Djakov, Aida

Position: Other senior position

Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj

LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200309121650_3

Transaction date: 2020-03-04

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: Disposal

Transaction Details:

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.39992 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.39992 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-05

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: Disposal

Transaction Details:

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.38901 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.38901 EUR

Transaction date: 2020-03-06

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009800098

Nature of transaction: Disposal

Transaction Details:

(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.37481 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.37481 EUR

Helsinki, March 9, 2020

AFARAK GROUP PLC





Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com





Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com