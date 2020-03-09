Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Kitchen Market, Global Analysis, By Distribution Channels, Design, Products, Region, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global modular kitchen market projected to reach a value of US$ 28.54 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 5% during 2019-2025.



Global modular kitchen market is driven by rising middle-class population, growing demand for premiumization, decreasing household size, increasing demand for space-saving, the rapid growth of residential construction industry project, surging number of partnerships between real estate's project developers and modular kitchen manufacturers would drive the market. The online distribution channel is also one of the major growth factors of the modular kitchen globally.



Across the globe, people are shifting on online marketing and shopping, with the growing internet user base. The online distribution channels have a platform where the people can see and buy kitchen accessories and design as per their choice, need and budget. 25 percent of the people are shopping online and expected to increase year on year around the globe.



Besides, increasing the purchasing power of consumers from developed and developing nations, including the United States, India, Europe, China, Thailand, and Brazil, is expected to drive the modular kitchen market. However, the rapid rise in the number of nuclear families on a global level anticipated encouraging the installation of a new modular kitchen. The L-shape and parallel shape design is a popular kitchen design globally including straight. In recent times, among most of the designs, most popular were wall-cabinet and tall storages cabinet. This type of design used in both small and large space houses.



The growing day by day global population is propelling the food industry as well construction industry. The people want convenient food cooking facilities and home appliances products and technology with size, style, and design. The global people income level and improving living standard is the significant factor of propelling the modular kitchen market.



Across the globe, the manufacturers and vendors are introducing eco-friendly variants that employ green materials such as recycled plastic granules and acrylic stone. In this report, we have covered some of the vendors and manufacturers are Nobilia GB Ltd, Hfele GmbH & Co KG, Hettich Group, Nobia AB, IFB Industries.



By Distribution Channels - Offline channel holds a significant market in the global modular kitchen market



The report studies the market of online and offline distribution of modular kitchen market. The offline channel holds a significant market in the global modular kitchen market and is expected to dominate the market over the projection years.



By Design - Island is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the global modular kitchen market



The report studies the market of the following market by design: L-Shape, U-Shape, Parallel, Straight, Island. L-Shape and U-Shape are expected to hold a maximum market share.



By Products - Floor Cabinet and Wall Cabinet together account for the majority of market share in the global modular kitchen market

Based on products, the market is segmented into Floor Cabinet, Wall Cabinet, Tall Storage. Floor Cabinet and Wall Cabinet together account for the majority of market share in the global modular kitchen market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.1.1 Growing Global construction industry

4.1.2 Increasing population and growing urban population, 68% of the world population projected to live in urban areas by 2050

4.1.3 Growing Middle Class population

4.2 Challenges

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Personalized and Customized Kitchen and Living Rooms



5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Global Modular Kitchen Market



7. Market Share Analysis

7.1 By Distribution Channels

7.2 By Design

7.3 By Products

7.4 By Regions



8. Products - Global Modular Kitchen Market

8.1 Floor Cabinet

8.2 Wall Cabinet

8.3 Tall Storage



9. Design - Global Modular Kitchen Market

9.1 L-Shape

9.2 U-Shape

9.3 Parallel

9.4 Straight

9.5 Island



10. Distribution Channels - Global Modular Kitchen Market

10.1 Online

10.2 Offline



11. Regions - Global Modular Kitchen Market

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.2 Asia

11.2.1 India

11.2.2 China

11.3 Europe

11.4 Rest of the World



12. Merger & Acquisitions



13. Company Analysis

(Recent Development/Strategy, Sales)

13.1 Nobilia GB Ltd.

13.2 Hfele GmbH & Co KG

13.3 Hettich Group

13.4 Nobia AB

13.5 IFB Industries



