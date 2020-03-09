Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global injectable drug delivery market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.67% during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The increasing geriatric population, the advancement in the technologies and the growing occurrences of auto-immune diseases are some of the key factors driving the global market of the injectable drug delivery. However, the high manufacturing cost is hampering the market growth. Besides, developments in alternate drug delivery systems and the stringent regulations are posing as the challenges to market growth. But the advancement of the innovative injectable system is likely to create opportunities for overall market growth.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.



Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market of injectable drug delivery over the forecasted period. The increase in the elderly population in Asia-Pacific countries is one of the key factors of market growth. The rise in the life expectancy of the people is expected to create high demand for injectable drug delivery systems. With the increase in the disposable income of the region, there is a demand for better healthcare products.



The region is experiencing an increase in the cases of chronic disorders like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases, leading to the market growth of injectable drug delivery systems. Moreover, the ever-increasing population in the countries in Asia-Pacific region, an increase in the demand for vaccines, is expected. Vaccines are the most preferred method of drug administration using prefilled syringes.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The major companies in the injectable drug delivery market are Baxter, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Elcam Medical, Eli Lilly and Company, GERRESHEIMER, INJEX, Novartis AG, Novo Nordis A/S, Pfizer Inc, SANOFI, SCHOTT AG, Terumo Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc and Ypsomed.



Incorporated in 1931, Baxter is one of the leading companies that deal with the development, manufacturing, and marketing of hospital equipment for different disorders. The company is operated in two major segments - hospitals and renal. The company offers its products to hospitals, nursing homes, kidney dialysis centers, rehab centers and research laboratories. Headquartered in Illinois, the United States, the company has a strong business presence in more than 100 countries.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.2.1. Threat of New Entrant

2.2.2. Threat of Substitute

2.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.3. Patent Outlook

2.4. Market Share Outlook

2.5. Key Insight

2.6. Key Buying Criteria

2.7. Legal Requirement

2.8. Regulatory Framework

2.9. Market Attractiveness Index

2.10. Market Drivers

2.10.1. Increasing Geriatric Population

2.10.2. Technological Advancement

2.10.3. Growing Occurrence of Auto-Immune Diseases

2.11. Market Restraint

2.11.1. High Manufacturing Cost of the Injectable Drug Delivery

2.12. Market Opportunity

2.12.1. Development of Better Injectable Systems

2.13. Market Challenges

2.13.1. Developments in the Alternate Drug Delivery System

2.13.2. Stringent Regulations



3. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by Device Type

3.1. Pen Injector

3.2. AutoInjector

3.3. Needle-Free Injector

3.3.1. Gas-Based NeedleFree Injector

3.3.2. SpringBased NeedleFree Injector

3.3.3. Other Needle-Free Injector

3.4. Prefilled Syringe

3.4.1. Glass Prefilled Syringe

3.4.2. Plastic Prefilled Syringe



4. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by Route of Administration

4.1. Subcutaneous

4.2. Intramuscular

4.3. Intravenous (IV)

4.4. Other Route of Administration



5. Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook - by End-user

5.1. Clinics/ Physician Offices

5.2. Ambulatory Care

5.3. Hospital

5.4. Home Based

5.5. Others End-user



6. Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Baxter

7.2. Becton, Dickinson & Company (BD)

7.3. Elcam Medical

7.4. Eli Lilly and Company

7.5. Gerresheimer

7.6. Injex

7.7. Novartis AG

7.8. Novo Nordisk A/S

7.9. Pfizer Inc.

7.10. Sanofi

7.11. Schott AG

7.12. Terumo Corporation

7.13. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

7.14. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

7.15. Ypsomed



