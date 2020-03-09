MEXICO CITY, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) announced today that Dr. Aldo Flores-Quiroga is partnering with the firm as a Senior Advisor for the Energy & Natural Resources sector within the Strategic Communications segment. Dr. Flores-Quiroga will provide issues management and strategic advice, expanding the team’s capabilities to support mandates on a global level and within the Mexican energy industry.



“I’m excited to join forces with the world-class team at FTI Consulting as a Senior Advisor,” said Dr. Flores-Quiroga. “FTI Consulting has led the way in crafting successful strategies for organizations that seek to thrive in an increasingly complex energy landscape. I look forward to working alongside the team to leverage my background and add further value to the firm and its clients in the Energy & Natural Resources sector.”

Chris Tucker , Global Leader of Energy & Natural Resources for the Strategic Communications segment at FTI Consulting, added, “Dr. Flores-Quiroga not only understands the most critical issues facing the energy industry around the world, but he’s also helped define them. His perspective will be incredibly valuable to our clients not just in Mexico, but the broader Americas region, and the world over. Dr. Flores-Quiroga’s appointment enhances our ability to provide sector-driven counsel on cross-segment, business-critical challenges that pose a financial, regulatory, legal or operational risk.”

Dr. Flores-Quiroga, a Visiting Scholar at the University of Texas at Austin’s Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs, served as Undersecretary of Hydrocarbons at Mexico’s Ministry of Energy from 2016 to 2018. As Undersecretary, he launched a new strategy for oil exploration and production rounds while designing a roadmap to liberalize the Mexican natural gas and refined products market. Dr. Flores-Quiroga also introduced the first policy to create strategic inventories for hydrocarbons in Mexico and negotiated Mexico’s participation in the Organization for Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) and Non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation, which contributed to stabilizing oil markets in December 2016.

From 2012 to 2016, Dr. Flores-Quiroga was Secretary-General of the International Energy Forum, based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In this role, he structured and negotiated ministerial and expert meetings on oil markets and energy policy across four continents — significantly strengthening the producer-consumer dialogue within the global hydrocarbons industry. He also led the team coordinating the Joint Organizations Data Initiative, a key mechanism that has increased transparency in the global oil markets with support from the International Energy Agency and OPEC, among others.

In addition to these roles, Dr. Flores-Quiroga has served as Assistant Secretary for International Affairs at the Ministry of Energy (2007-2011) and Assistant Secretary for Bilateral Economic Relations at Mexico’s Foreign Ministry (2001-2005). He also has represented Mexico at the International Atomic Nuclear Agency, the Nuclear Energy Agency, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the IEF, the Latin American and Caribbean Energy Organization, and the International Renewable Energy Agency.

FTI Consulting has Energy, Power & Products experts in every major financial and regulatory center in the world. The firm has advised energy companies across the value chain on the most critical industry issues spanning multiple geographies.

About FTI Consulting

