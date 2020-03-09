VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CSE: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a Company focused on revolutionizing the delivery of healthcare, announces it has increased doctor onboarding efforts for CloudMD, the Company’s direct-to-consumer telemedicine app, to handle the expected increased demand amidst the growing coronavirus spread.



Recently, officials from both the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization urged hospitals and clinics to expand their use of telehealth services. Virtual care options such as video visits can be an effective way to evaluate and treat illnesses from the comfort of one’s home, while minimizing exposure to other potentially contagious viruses.

“As demand for our services is expected to rise amidst the current Coronavirus outbreak, we are increasing our physician recruitment to manage the increased demand.” said Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD. “It’s better to triage patients remotely, sending only complex cases to over-stretched hospitals, allowing for a more efficient use of healthcare resources and ultimately higher quality of care for the patient population.”

PRIVATE PLACEMENT UPDATE

In addition, the Company would like to announce, pursuant to its previously announced brokered financing with Gravitas Securities dated March 2, that the order book is through the base offering of $3 million based on significant interest, and the book will be closing Wednesday, March 11 at 4:00 PM EST.

To learn more about CloudMD’s telemedicine services, visit www.cloudmd.ca . The CloudMD app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play .

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently has a combined ecosystem of 315 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million registered patients.

