A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 March 2020 to 6 March 2020:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 165,363 1,256,303,352 4 March 2020 1,108 6,391.9331 7,082,262 5 March 2020 1,124 6,315.0366 7,098,101 6 March 2020 1,089 6,008.3459 6,543,089 Total 4-6 March 2020 3,321 20,723,452 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 1,708 10,658,167 Accumulated in third phase of the program 3,321 20,723,452 Accumulated under the program 168,684 1,277,026,804 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 661,551 5,342,535,596 4 March 2020 4,218 6,772.7652 28,567,524 5 March 2020 4,284 6,722.3668 28,798,619 6 March 2020 4,361 6,354.1128 27,710,286 Total 4-6 March 2020 12,863 85,076,429 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,020 33,202,469 Accumulated in third phase of the program 12,863 85,076,429 Accumulated under the program 674,414 5,427,612,025

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 168,684 A shares and 725,220 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 9 March 2020



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

