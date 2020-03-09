ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019, and the second phase of the program was initiated on 26 September and completed on 28 February 2020.

During the third phase of the program running from 4 March 2020 up to 24 July 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.4bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 4 March 2020 to 6 March 2020:

 Number of
A shares		Average purchase
price A shares, DKK		Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement165,363 1,256,303,352
4 March 20201,1086,391.93317,082,262
5 March 20201,1246,315.03667,098,101
6 March 20201,0896,008.34596,543,089
Total 4-6 March 20203,321 20,723,452
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*1,708 10,658,167
Accumulated in third phase of the program3,321 20,723,452
Accumulated under the program168,684 1,277,026,804
    
 Number of
B shares		Average purchase
price B shares, DKK		Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated last announcement661,551 5,342,535,596
4 March 20204,2186,772.765228,567,524
5 March 20204,2846,722.366828,798,619
6 March 20204,3616,354.112827,710,286
Total 4-6 March 202012,863 85,076,429
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*5,020 33,202,469
Accumulated in third phase of the program12,863 85,076,429
Accumulated under the program674,414 5,427,612,025
       

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

                                                                                                                                                                

                                                                                                                                                 Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 168,684 A shares and 725,220 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.29% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 9 March 2020

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901       

Page 2 of 2

Attachments