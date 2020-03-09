New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-store and Online Menswear Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873489/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global non-store and online menswear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by availability of wide range of products online.In addition, decreasing brand loyalty is anticipated to boost the growth of the global non-store and online menswear market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global non-store and online menswear market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Apparel And Accessories



• Others



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global non-store and online menswear market growth

This study identifies decreasing brand loyalty as the prime reasons driving the global non-store and online menswear market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global non-store and online menswear market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global non-store and online menswear market , including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Kroger Inc., Landmark Group, Next Plc, Nordstrom Inc., River Island Clothing Co. Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., TRENT Ltd. and Walmart Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

