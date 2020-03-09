Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Automotive Megatrends and Markets Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report reviews developments in major automotive global markets - with a particular emphasis on growth opportunities - and also considers the new forces, the 'megatrends', that are reshaping personal mobility and the industry that provides that. As well as reviewing major car market developments, we give consideration to the next wave of emerging markets.
If China has emerged as by far the world's largest vehicle market, attention will start to turn to the places that will similarly emerge as major sources of automotive demand in the future. But the future is not a linear extrapolation of today's market and industry.
Dynamic technological forces - especially in personal connectivity, but also in changing energy use and mix - will continue to drive industrial change; and the pace of that change is quickening.
This report is intended as a guide to the major global market shifts that will impact automotive markets and the industry over the next 10 years or so.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MARKET OUTLOOKS
3 INDUSTRY MEGATRENDS
LIST OF CHARTS
Chart 1: Global light vehicles sales SAAR, 2008-2018
Chart 2: North American light vehicle SAAR
Chart 3: US light vehicle market share by group 2012-18
Chart 4: US Sales Car and Light Truck Split
Chart 5: US light truck mix by segment
Chart 6: West and Central Europe Light Vehicle Sales 2007-18 (millions)
Chart 7: Major European markets light vehicle SAAR
Chart 8: EU market share by group 2016-2018
Chart 9: EU Car Buying Intention 1990-2018
Chart 10: Japan LV SAAR
Chart 11: South Korea LV SAAR
Chart 12: Brazil LV SAAR
Chart 13: Russian LV SAAR
Chart 14: Indian LV SAAR
Chart 15: China LV SAAR
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Global light vehicles sales SAAR, 2017-2018
Table 2: US light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)
Table 3: Mexican light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (000s)
Table 4: Canadian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (000s)
Table 5: Western Europe passenger car sales, 2012-2019 (millions)
Table 6: Japanese vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)
Table 7: South Korea vehicle sales by group, 2012-2018 (millions)
Table 8: Brazilian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)
Table 9: Argentinian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (000s)
Table 10: Russian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)
Table 11: Indian light vehicle sales, 2011-2018 (millions)
Table 12: Chinese light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)
Table 13: ASEAN vehicle sales by market, 2012-2018 (000s)
Table 14: Australian light vehicle sales, 2011-2018 (millions)
Table 15: Global light vehicle sales, 2012-2018 (millions)
