This report reviews developments in major automotive global markets - with a particular emphasis on growth opportunities - and also considers the new forces, the 'megatrends', that are reshaping personal mobility and the industry that provides that. As well as reviewing major car market developments, we give consideration to the next wave of emerging markets.

If China has emerged as by far the world's largest vehicle market, attention will start to turn to the places that will similarly emerge as major sources of automotive demand in the future. But the future is not a linear extrapolation of today's market and industry.

Dynamic technological forces - especially in personal connectivity, but also in changing energy use and mix - will continue to drive industrial change; and the pace of that change is quickening.

This report is intended as a guide to the major global market shifts that will impact automotive markets and the industry over the next 10 years or so.



The first part of the report looks at key developments in major world markets, including assessments of major economic and political drivers. It includes light vehicle sales figures for all major markets while also providing a forecast for 2019.

The second part of the report takes a look at 25 of the most significant and disruptive companies working to address megatrends such as electrification, connectivity, autonomous vehicles and shared mobility services.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

Clouds gathered over global auto industry in 2018

Europe is also far from buoyant

Companies look to restructure

Global SAAR tracking

2 MARKET OUTLOOKS

North America US market hits a plateau Trucks up again Mexico market decline continues Canada vehicle market turns down - off high base

Europe West and Central Europe SAAR tracking Western Europe's car market turns down Japan and Korea Japan and Korea SAAR tracking

BRICs Brazil and Argentina SAAR tracking Russia SAAR tracking India SAAR tracking Long-term promise for India China SAAR tracking New rules to boost electrification

ASEAN and Australia ASEAN market slowed down in 2018 Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Australian car market turns down from 2017 peak

Global outlook summary

3 INDUSTRY MEGATRENDS

New Mobility company analysis Outline Summary

Future mobility readiness score Future mobility readiness observations

Financial strength score Financial strength observations

Combined financial strength and future mobility readiness

CASE readiness score CASE readiness observations

Qualitative and quantitative company analyses Apple Baidu Byton Cruise Didi Chuxing Evelozcity Faraday Future Fisker JD Karma Lucid Lyft Mahindra Nikola Nio Peloton Rivian SF Motors Singulato Tesla Uber WM Motor Waymo Workhorse Xiaopeng



LIST OF CHARTS

Chart 1: Global light vehicles sales SAAR, 2008-2018

Chart 2: North American light vehicle SAAR

Chart 3: US light vehicle market share by group 2012-18

Chart 4: US Sales Car and Light Truck Split

Chart 5: US light truck mix by segment

Chart 6: West and Central Europe Light Vehicle Sales 2007-18 (millions)

Chart 7: Major European markets light vehicle SAAR

Chart 8: EU market share by group 2016-2018

Chart 9: EU Car Buying Intention 1990-2018

Chart 10: Japan LV SAAR

Chart 11: South Korea LV SAAR

Chart 12: Brazil LV SAAR

Chart 13: Russian LV SAAR

Chart 14: Indian LV SAAR

Chart 15: China LV SAAR



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Global light vehicles sales SAAR, 2017-2018

Table 2: US light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)

Table 3: Mexican light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (000s)

Table 4: Canadian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (000s)

Table 5: Western Europe passenger car sales, 2012-2019 (millions)

Table 6: Japanese vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)

Table 7: South Korea vehicle sales by group, 2012-2018 (millions)

Table 8: Brazilian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)

Table 9: Argentinian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (000s)

Table 10: Russian light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)

Table 11: Indian light vehicle sales, 2011-2018 (millions)

Table 12: Chinese light vehicle sales, 2012-2019 (millions)

Table 13: ASEAN vehicle sales by market, 2012-2018 (000s)

Table 14: Australian light vehicle sales, 2011-2018 (millions)

Table 15: Global light vehicle sales, 2012-2018 (millions)

