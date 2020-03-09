Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyurethane (PU) Adhesives in Electronics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5.8% during the forecast period.
The demand for PU adhesives in electronics is widely driven by the increased application in automotive industry and growing technological dominance. However, regulations related to VOC emission is likely to hinder the growth of the studied market.
Among product types, the electrically conductive adhesives are expected to dominate the market, owing to their superior intrinsic properties, like thermal dissipation functionality, making them suitable for numerous applications.
The continuous innovation and development of advanced technologies across the globe is likely to offer opportunities for the PU adhesives in electronics market.
Asia-Pacific stands to be the largest and fastest growing region in the studied market, where electronics production, demand and exports have been significantly influencing the consumption of PU adhesives for electronic applications.
The global polyurethane (PU) adhesives in electronics market is fragmented in nature. Some of the key players in the market includes 3M, Arkema Group, H.B. Fuller, Sika AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, amongst others.
Key Market Trends
Electrically Conductive Adhesives Segment Dominating the Market
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increased Application in Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Growing Technological Dominance
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Environmental Regulations Regarding VOC Emissions
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Electrically Conductive Adhesive
5.1.2 Thermally Conductive Adhesive
5.1.3 UV Curing Adhesive
5.1.4 Other Product Types
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Surface Mounting
5.2.2 Conformal Coatings
5.2.3 Wire Tacking
5.2.4 Potting
5.2.5 Encapsulation
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Arkema Group
6.4.3 Ashland
6.4.4 Avery Dennison Corporation
6.4.5 Beardow Adams
6.4.6 Dow
6.4.7 Dymax Corporation
6.4.8 Franklin International
6.4.9 H.B. Fuller
6.4.10 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.11 Huntsman International LLC
6.4.12 ITW Performance Polymers (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)
6.4.13 Jowat AG
6.4.14 Mapei Inc.
6.4.15 Pidilite Industries Ltd.
6.4.16 Sika AG
6.4.17 Wacker Chemie AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Continuous Innovation and Development of Advanced Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/si60ay
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
