STOCKHOLM – Mars 9, 2020 - Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) today announces that it has appointed Johan Dighed as General Counsel. Mr Dighed will join the Company from May 1, 2020. Mr Dighed will replace Mr Richenberg who will retire after more than 10 years with Karolinska Development.



Johan Dighed is an experienced financial legal counsel and banker. He will join Karolinska Development AB from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, one of the largest banks in the Nordics. He has worked with SEB since 2004 and have had several positions within the Legal department of the Large Corporates and Financial Institutions division of SEB, mainly focusing on Swedish and European structured finance in connection with loans and acquisition financing in different business areas i.a. the business area Venture Capital. His current position with SEB is Head of Corporate Law and Governance for the Large Corporates and Financial Institutions division. During 2014-2017 he was the Head of Legal of SEB AG, a German bank, fully owned subsidiary of SEB. Prior to joining SEB he has worked with the international law firm Baker & McKenzie and in the Swedish Judiciary.

Viktor Drvota, CEO, comments: "I am very pleased that Johan will join Karolinska Development. His knowledge and experience will be very important in our work to develop the company and to generate exits from our portfolio. I would also like to thank Ulf for his work over the years and to wish him a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.”

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

