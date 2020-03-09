Nordecon AS informs that as the Estonian Competition Authority has issued respective approval (issue date 27 February 2020) and the Commercial Register has registered the respective entry (entry date 05 March 2020), the change in the capital structure of the affiliate company Embach Ehitus OÜ ( announcement ) has been completed, whereby Nordecon AS holds now a 51% majority shareholding in the company and Embach Ehitus OÜ has become a subsidiary of Nordecon AS. The financial results of Embach Ehitus OÜ will be consolidated into Nordecon AS reports as a subsidiary as of 01 March 2020.

