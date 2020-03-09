Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market is projected to register a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period (2020-2025). In 2019, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied.



Big industrial indoor farms are using aquaponics, which includes high-tech plumbing and filtration systems that can recycle virtually all the fresh water and avoid the use of pesticides. The combination of indoor farming and robots is likely to enhance the production capacities of crops. This is likely to drive the agricultural robots and mechatronics market to an extent.



Across the world, a huge decline of the workforce is observed due to many reasons, like the lack of skilled labor, aging of farmers, and young farmers finding farming an unattractive profession, thus encouraging trend for automated farming operations



Key Market Trends



Increasing Penetration of UAV Usage in Agriculture



Due to their ease-of-use and low-cost, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones can be used for producing time series animations, showing the precise development of a crop. The new generation of agriculture drones are technologically-advanced, which can support in pest control, monitoring soil and crop conditions, mapping, and estimating acreage and crop types. These drones also support in surveying of areas, where there is limited possibility of human to assess. This technology will help farmers in planning of input use, like crop protection chemicals, with the use of common detection methods and to reduce their monitoring costs. Factors, like effective assessment of farms using drones can help in overall profitability of the farmers, which is expected to drive the unmanned aerial vehicles, during the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Global Market



According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of the North American agricultural robots and mechatronics market was over 60% in 2019. The United States is one of the largest markets for autonomous tractors in the agricultural robots and mechatronics market in North America. Autonomous Tractor Corporation and Agrobotics LLC are some of the major players in the market studied, based in this region. The major factors driving the market studied in North America are large scale farming operations, decline in labor, and the need to enhance productivity of agriculture.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Agricultural Robots and Mechatronics Market is moderately consolidated, with the top nine companies accounting for about more than 45% share of the market, while the rest of the companies account for the remaining share. The major players in the market are Yamaha Motor Company, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, DeLaval Inc., Lely Industries NV, and A/S S. A. Christensen & Co (SAC Milking), among others.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Autonomous Tractors

5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.1.3 Milking Robots

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Crop Production

5.2.2 Animal Husbandry

5.2.3 Forest Control

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Countries



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agrobotix LLC

6.3.2 Autonomous Solutions (ASI)

6.3.3 Autonomous Tractor Corporation

6.3.4 AutoProbe Technologies

6.3.5 Blue River Technology

6.3.6 BouMatic Robotics

6.3.7 Clearpath Robotics Inc.

6.3.8 Conic System

6.3.9 DeLaval Inc.

6.3.10 EcoRobotix Ltd

6.3.11 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

6.3.12 Harvest Automation Inc.

6.3.13 Deere & Company

6.3.14 Lely Industries N.V.

6.3.15 Naio Technologies

6.3.16 PrecisionHawk

6.3.17 A/S S. A. Christensen & Co. (SAC Milking)

6.3.18 SenseFly

6.3.19 Vision Robotics Corporation

6.3.20 Vitirover

6.3.21 Wall-Ye

6.3.22 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nq4umd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900