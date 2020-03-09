MONTRÉAL, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. ("Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has launched the Company’s flagship Push-to Talk LTE Uniden® UV350 in-vehicle cellular IoT device with Verizon .

The UV350 provides its enterprise customers with the first-ever dedicated in-vehicle Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) cellular solution built for the specific requirements of commercial vehicles. Features such as in-cabin noise cancellation, increased cellular signal coverage, unparalleled sound quality, extra-large 5.5” wide screen, and large one-touch buttons allow drivers to “keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “Launching the UV350 with Verizon continues to increase our reach and we are confident that our innovative in-vehicle solution will continue to spread among enterprise and commercial drivers, creating an increasing demand as our brand recognition grows. We are very excited to be working with Verizon to provide enterprise customers access to the next generation in-vehicle communication solution.”

About the UV350

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) using Verizon Push to Talk Plus ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About the Uniden® UV350

The Uniden® UV350 is the first LTE dedicated in-vehicle cellular IoT device that delivers crystal clear cellular voice calls, Push-to-Talk Over Cellular, data applications and more. This device was designed specifically for commercial vehicles ensuring safer communication for professional drivers.

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a global vendor of in-vehicle cellular IoT solutions for first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. The flagship UV350 is the world’s first 4G/LTE in-vehicle IoT cellular solution, incorporating voice, data, push-to-talk over cellular, fleet management, and other public safety software to help increase situational awareness, and help save lives.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

