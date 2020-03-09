MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children in our community need the right start in life – warmth, shelter, and nutritious food – to grow and thrive. But the brutal truth is that thousands of children in Mississauga are not getting the nutritious food they need for that healthy start.



This year’s Spring Food Drive, sponsored by Scotts Canada, begins March 9 and runs until April 17 with goals of raising $130,000 and 115,000 pounds of food. This campaign will ensure kids and their families have healthy meals on their tables this Spring and will set kids up for health and success in the years to come.

“Hungry neighbours count on us for healthy food year-round,” says Meghan Nicholls, executive director of The Mississauga Food Bank. “We are relying on the community’s generosity during the Spring Food Drive to ensure we have adequate food to keep pace with rising demand.”

Thanks to Scotts Canada, the first $10,000 raised during the Food Drive will be matched dollar for dollar. That means that every gift will go twice as far to provide food for healthy meals.

Volunteers are invited to join the Food Drive and collect food and cash donations from shoppers on April 4, 5, and 11 at Mississauga grocery stores. Those interested may register on the Food Bank’s website.

Financial donations can be mailed to the food bank, made by phone at 905-270-5589, or online at www.themississaugafoodbank.org . Food donations can be dropped off at local fire stations, grocery stores, and at The Mississauga Food Bank.

The Spring Food Drive will run from March 9 to April 17, 2020.

The Mississauga Food Bank is the central food bank in Mississauga. Through its network of 45 agencies – including neighbourhood food banks, hot meal programs, and breakfast clubs – they distribute food for over 2.9 million meals each year.

Media Contact:

Justine Silberstein | P: 905.270.5589 x 228 | E: justine@themississaugafoodbank.org