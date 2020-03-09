DENVER, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge Beverages Corporation (Nasdaq: NBEV), the Colorado-based healthy products company, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, before the stock market opens on Monday, March 16, 2020. The company will hold a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.



Interested investors can dial into the conference call to hear the details of management's update and participate in a question and answer session.

Date: Monday, March 16, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-221-1749

International dial-in number: 1-270-215-9924

Conference ID: 7818277

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investors section of the company’s website at https://newagebev.com/en-us/our-story/investors . The webcast replay will be available for approximately 45 days following the call.

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to register your name and organization.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day through Monday, March 23, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-855-859-2056

International replay number: 1-404-537-3406

Replay ID: 7818277

About NewAge Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

NewAge is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. NewAge is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy Coffee, Volvic, Evian, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and others. NewAge competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic healthy beverage companies in the world.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com , www.newagebev.us , www.morinda.com , www.bwrgroup.com , www.mybucha.com , www.xingtea.com , www.drinkmarley.com , www.nhancedcbd.com , and www.cocolibre.com .

NewAge has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding NewAge Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge Beverages Corporation please contact:

Investor Relations Counsel:

John Mills/Scott Van Winkle

ICR – Strategic Communications and Advisory

Tel: 1-646-277-1254/1-617-956-6736

newage@icrinc.com

NewAge Beverages Corporation:

Gregory A. Gould

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: 1-303-566-3030

Greg_Gould@NewAge.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99dfaf97-d593-450a-94e2-d3dc51e989e8