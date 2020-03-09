TEMPE, Ariz. , March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



VirTra management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 23, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 844-369-8770

International number: 862-298-0840

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 6, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010

International replay number: 919-882-2331

Replay ID: 33519