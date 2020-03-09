TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) (“Dream”) today announced that Ms. Pauline Alimchandani has advised Dream of her decision to resign as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dream effective April 9, 2020 to pursue another opportunity.



Mr. Michael Cooper, President and Chief Responsible Officer of Dream, commented, “On behalf of management and the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Pauline for her past services, commitment and dedication to Dream and wish her well in her future endeavours.”

Dream will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer both externally and internally from among the strong team of executives at Dream.

