TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The program is currently focused on the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system. Nineteen drills are active at Lynx and Triple Lynx.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “This first major set of new drill results following, and not included in, last month’s mineral resource estimate update continues to show high-grade results from Lynx in both infill and expansion holes. The drilling demonstrates very good potential for further growth of scale and grade at Lynx. While the focus of the drill program is on resource definition, the exploration team is excited about targeting several key areas of the Lynx deposit for growth potential, in particular a down-plunge projection where we believe Lynx Extension and Triple Lynx zones may intersect.”

The first results table below lists expansion intercepts located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020). The second table shows infill intercepts designed for resource definition. Significant new analytical results from 173 intercepts in 57 drill holes, 31 wedges, and 3 extensions of previously completed holes are presented below.

Selected high-grade intercepts from new results include: 948 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-19-2226; 360 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-19-2164; 72.0 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in OSK-W-19-2197-W1; 139 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-1104-W7; 71.2 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in OSK-W-19-1731-W4; 113 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-19-0266; 19.0 g/t Au over 11.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2100-W5; 58.4 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2123-W3; 92.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-19-991-W9; 51.0 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in WST-19-0198 and 41.1 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in OSK-W-19-991-W10. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com .

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-19-991-W10 1505.5 1509.0 3.5 41.1 34.2 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1104-W5 810.0 812.0 2.0 10.7 Lynx Lynx including 811.6 812.0 0.4 31.0 838.7 840.8 2.1 9.80 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1104-W6 755.5 757.8 2.3 8.84 Lynx 4 Lynx 822.4 824.6 2.2 9.16 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-1181-W12 1129.0 1133.2 4.2 5.01 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1129.0 1130.0 1.0 10.2 OSK-W-19-1731-W4 920.1 923.5 3.4 71.2 37.1 Lynx 4 Lynx including 921.2 921.6 0.4 361 100 OSK-W-19-1949-W3 651.0 653.0 2.0 14.0 Lynx Lynx including 652.3 653.0 0.7 39.5 OSK-W-19-2059 685.0 687.0 2.0 3.27 Lynx 4 Lynx 795.6 798.0 2.4 15.2 Lynx 4 Lynx including 796.1 796.9 0.8 39.3 OSK-W-19-2059-W1 588.0 590.0 2.0 3.19 Lynx 4 Lynx 595.0 597.0 2.0 58.8 50.8 Lynx 4 Lynx including 596.0 597.0 1.0 116 100 822.8 824.8 2.0 7.07 Lynx 4 Lynx including 824.1 824.4 0.3 25.7 827.0 829.0 2.0 3.24 Lynx 4 Lynx including 827.5 828.0 0.5 12.0 OSK-W-19-2067-W5 1134.4 1136.8 2.4 9.04 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1174.0 1176.0 2.0 3.52 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2068 1000.8 1004.0 3.2 5.23 Lynx 4 Lynx 1011.0 1013.0 2.0 6.67 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2068-W2 804.2 806.9 2.7 4.54 Lynx 4 Lynx 1021.0 1023.0 2.0 4.05 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2068-W3 992.3 994.5 2.2 9.57 Lynx 4 Lynx including 992.3 993.0 0.7 23.3 OSK-W-19-2081 161.1 164.0 2.9 11.5 Vein including 161.1 161.5 0.4 82.1 OSK-W-19-2100-W5 907.0 911.0 4.0 7.09 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 917.6 921.0 3.4 3.74 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1032.5 1035.0 2.5 3.09 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2107-W2 730.4 734.1 3.7 3.95 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2108-W2 1299.6 1302.0 2.4 11.2 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1299.6 1300.1 0.5 52.9 OSK-W-19-2123-W2 1198.0 1200.0 2.0 11.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1199.1 1199.4 0.3 73.4 1265.4 1268.2 2.8 10.9 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1267.6 1268.2 0.6 49.8 OSK-W-19-2123-W3 1081.0 1083.0 2.0 5.55 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1185.3 1187.5 2.2 4.24 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2139 565.3 567.4 2.1 6.53 Triple Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2139-W3 882.0 884.1 2.1 3.38 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 910.0 912.0 2.0 32.4 15.3 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 910.9 911.2 0.3 214 100 924.0 926.0 2.0 3.72 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 1005.0 1007.0 2.0 3.34 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2139-W4 993.0 995.2 2.2 49.9 39.7 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 993.7 994.0 0.3 175 100 OSK-W-19-2164 950.0 952.1 2.1 360 48.8 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 950.0 951.0 1.0 754 100 OSK-W-19-2164-W1 931.6 933.6 2.0 13.4 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 932.3 932.6 0.3 86.6 OSK-W-19-2197 878.0 881.0 3.0 5.11 Triple Lynx Lynx 904.7 906.7 2.0 12.0 Triple Lynx Lynx including 904.7 905.4 0.7 29.3 OSK-W-19-2197-W1 784.5 789.6 5.1 72.0 23.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 789.0 789.6 0.6 511 100 822.4 826.5 4.1 7.10 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 825.9 826.5 0.6 29.4 845.0 847.1 2.1 5.99 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2202 942.0 944.0 2.0 3.21 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 943.2 944.0 0.8 7.88 OSK-W-19-2203 71.5 73.9 2.4 55.2 18.2 Lynx Lynx including 72.9 73.2 0.3 396 100 OSK-W-19-2216 72.4 74.4 2.0 5.02 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2217 865.4 867.5 2.1 4.61 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 876.7 878.8 2.1 13.4 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 878.0 878.8 0.8 29.3 OSK-W-19-2225 144.7 148.6 3.9 18.8 Lynx Lynx including 144.7 145.4 0.7 76.0 OSK-W-19-2226 71.6 74.0 2.4 15.4 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-19-2227 31.7 34.0 2.3 4.24 Lynx Lynx 49.9 51.9 2.0 5.63 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2100-W6 984.9 987.0 2.1 11.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 986.5 987.0 0.5 38.4 1024.0 1026.3 2.3 4.10 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 1025.0 1025.4 0.4 22.6 OSK-W-20-2202-W1 860.0 862.6 2.6 3.35 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 891.0 893.0 2.0 6.52 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 891.0 891.4 0.4 29.7 OSK-W-20-2239 130.0 132.0 2.0 4.43 Lynx Lynx including 130.7 131.4 0.7 12.5 OSK-W-20-2240 120.6 122.6 2.0 3.93 Lynx Lynx including 120.6 120.9 0.3 26.1 WST-19-0265B 2.0 4.3 2.3 3.02 Lynx Lynx 39.0 41.0 2.0 5.63 Lynx Lynx including 40.0 40.3 0.3 37.0 WST-19-0267 2.0 4.0 2.0 3.22 Lynx Lynx WST-19-0274 77.8 80.0 2.2 13.2 Lynx Lynx including 79.0 80.0 1.0 28.6 WST-19-0306 93.0 95.0 2.0 5.49 Lynx Lynx including 94.0 94.3 0.3 35.4 WST-19-0307 128.2 130.2 2.0 10.8 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0284 65.7 67.8 2.1 3.64 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0287 85.6 88.0 2.4 13.4 12.9 Lynx Lynx including 87.7 88.0 0.3 105 100 124.8 127.0 2.2 28.5 Lynx Lynx including 125.3 126.0 0.7 80.7 WST-20-0329 137.6 140.0 2.4 4.25 Lynx Lynx including 137.9 138.2 0.3 32.8 128.0 130.0 2.0 19.3 Lynx Lynx including 128.7 129.2 0.5 75.8 OSK-W-17-1258 381.2 383.5 2.3 3.54 Lynx Lynx 401.0 403.8 2.8 3.02 Lynx Lynx including 403.1 403.8 0.7 12.0 603.6 606.0 2.4 15.2 Lynx Lynx including 603.6 604.2 0.6 50.5 OSK-W-18-1738 472.0 474.0 2.0 6.46 Lynx Lynx including 473.0 473.5 0.5 25.5

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-18-1604 833.0 836.7 3.7 29.1 15.1 Lynx_350 Lynx including 834.6 834.9 0.3 272 100 OSK-W-18-1738 427.0 429.4 2.4 5.31 Lynx_323 Lynx including 428.0 428.4 0.4 13.9 OSK-W-19-991-W9 1479.9 1481.9 2.0 92.6 56.9 Lynx_349 Lynx including 1479.9 1480.4 0.5 243 100 OSK-W-19-1731-W2 927.7 929.8 2.1 31.8 Lynx_348 Lynx OSK-W-19-1731-W3 533.0 536.0 3.0 5.74 Lynx_304 Lynx including 533.0 533.5 0.5 18.7 641.6 643.9 2.3 4.47 Lynx_321 Lynx OSK-W-19-1731-W4 907.0 909.0 2.0 12.9 Lynx_329 Lynx including 907.0 907.5 0.5 50.1 OSK-W-19-1949-W4 1086.7 1088.8 2.1 5.61 Lynx_330 Lynx OSK-W-19-1963-W3 1431.0 1433.8 2.8 7.29 Lynx_345 Lynx including 1432.7 1433.1 0.4 44.8 OSK-W-19-2059 563.0 565.0 2.0 7.20 Lynx_321 Lynx 846.9 852.0 5.1 21.3 Lynx_327 Lynx including 850.0 852.0 2.0 41.2 OSK-W-19-2059-W1 780.4 782.4 2.0 9.43 Lynx_333 Lynx 867.4 869.4 2.0 50.0 Lynx_329 Lynx 881.0 883.4 2.4 7.14 Lynx_348 Lynx OSK-W-19-2067-W5 1077.0 1079.0 2.0 4.68 Lynx_368 Triple Lynx 1148.0 1151.0 3.0 8.24 Lynx_370 Triple Lynx including 1150.7 1151.0 0.3 46.8 OSK-W-19-2068 481.0 483.3 2.3 9.57 Lynx_304 Lynx including 481.5 481.9 0.4 45.2 915.5 917.7 2.2 38.4 32.6 Lynx_348 Lynx including 917.3 917.7 0.4 132 100 OSK-W-19-2068-W2 897.0 901.1 4.1 16.5 Lynx_329 Lynx including 900.6 901.1 0.5 36.9 OSK-W-19-2070 909.9 914.6 4.7 4.08 Lynx_346 Lynx OSK-W-19-2077 755.4 761.0 5.6 4.56 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx including 755.4 756.0 0.6 14.1 OSK-W-19-2100-W5 987.8 999.0 11.2 19.0 8.64 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx including 998.6 999.0 0.4 389 100 OSK-W-19-2107-W1 579.0 584.0 5.0 4.88 Lynx_331 Lynx OSK-W-19-2123-W3 1190.5 1192.5 2.0 5.11 Lynx_370 Triple Lynx including 1191.1 1191.7 0.6 14.6 1194.5 1196.6 2.1 4.06 Lynx_370 Triple Lynx 1198.3 1201.5 3.2 58.4 37.7 Lynx_370 Triple Lynx including 1198.6 1199.2 0.6 210 100 OSK-W-19-2139-W4 898.7 902.0 3.3 23.3 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx 913.0 915.0 2.0 6.87 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx including 913.6 914.1 0.5 25.5 OSK-W-19-2164 837.4 839.9 2.5 3.26 Lynx_376 Triple Lynx OSK-W-19-2164-W1 777.0 780.4 3.4 6.35 Lynx_367 Triple Lynx including 779.4 780.4 1.0 17.0 OSK-W-19-2169 1031.8 1033.8 2.0 9.76 Lynx_330 Lynx including 1031.8 1032.1 0.3 55.7 OSK-W-19-2201 48.8 51.0 2.2 14.1 Lynx_311 Lynx including 49.4 50.6 1.2 25.6 OSK-W-19-2208 56.0 58.1 2.1 40.4 28.7 Lynx_318 Lynx including 57.5 58.1 0.6 141 100 OSK-W-19-2210 97.3 99.5 2.2 11.7 Lynx_311 Lynx including 98.0 98.5 0.5 49.6 101.1 103.6 2.5 19.0 Lynx_311 Lynx including 102.0 102.7 0.7 65.5 OSK-W-19-2213 103.1 105.5 2.4 18.0 Lynx_311 Lynx including 103.4 104.3 0.9 40.5 OSK-W-19-2215 71.0 73.5 2.5 4.71 Lynx_304 Lynx 91.7 94.7 3.0 39.7 26.8 Lynx_311 Lynx including 91.7 92.0 0.3 115 100 and 94.2 94.7 0.5 169 100 OSK-W-19-2219 135.0 137.0 2.0 13.6 Lynx_311 Lynx including 135.6 135.9 0.3 68.2 179.2 181.2 2.0 4.57 Lynx_318 Lynx including 179.2 179.8 0.6 15.0 OSK-W-19-2226 49.0 51.2 2.2 4.27 Lynx_311 Lynx 55.7 58.1 2.4 948 33.8 Lynx_311 Lynx including 55.7 56.2 0.5 377 100 and 57.8 58.1 0.3 6950 100 OSK-W-19-2230 105.5 108.0 2.5 4.18 Lynx_304 Lynx including 106.6 107.1 0.5 20.1 154.5 156.6 2.1 3.50 Lynx_311 Lynx OSK-W-19-2232 92.5 94.9 2.4 3.01 Lynx_318 Lynx OSK-W-20-1104-W7 533.0 535.0 2.0 139 21.7 Lynx_322 Lynx including 533.0 533.3 0.3 885 100 802.0 804.0 2.0 6.04 Lynx_347 Lynx including 802.7 803.4 0.7 16.0 808.1 810.1 2.0 3.52 Lynx_347 Lynx including 808.6 808.9 0.3 16.8 OSK-W-20-1731-W5 544.0 546.0 2.0 6.86 Lynx_304 Lynx including 544.8 545.3 0.5 26.4 OSK-W-20-2059-W2 596.0 598.5 2.5 6.05 Lynx_321 Lynx including 597.6 598.0 0.4 25.7 OSK-W-20-2100-W6 954.0 957.0 3.0 3.55 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2170-W2 981.0 984.0 3.0 6.81 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx 988.0 990.0 2.0 4.66 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx 1011.5 1015.1 3.6 9.47 Lynx_364 Triple Lynx including 1011.5 1012.1 0.6 29.0 OSK-W-20-2238 94.1 96.2 2.1 8.26 Lynx_304 Lynx including 94.1 94.5 0.4 41.6 151.9 154.0 2.1 3.36 Lynx_311 Lynx including 152.7 153.3 0.6 10.7 128.6 131.0 2.4 31.2 31.1 Lynx_311 Lynx including 129.4 129.7 0.3 101 100 OSK-W-20-2241 91.9 93.9 2.0 4.62 Lynx_304 Lynx including 92.3 92.7 0.4 21.7 140.2 144.0 3.8 4.29 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-19-0154 47.0 49.1 2.1 6.85 Lynx_308 Lynx including 48.0 48.6 0.6 18.8 WST-19-0198 69.2 72.4 3.2 51.0 31.9 Lynx_311 Lynx including 71.8 72.4 0.6 202 100 WST-19-0213 85.4 87.6 2.2 15.6 Lynx_311 Lynx including 85.4 86.1 0.7 44.1 89.0 91.4 2.4 4.85 Lynx_311 Lynx including 90.1 90.4 0.3 35.3 WST-19-0228 81.0 83.0 2.0 25.1 20.4 Lynx_308 Lynx including 82.1 82.5 0.4 124 100 WST-19-0255 68.0 70.4 2.4 13.0 Lynx_311 Lynx including 70.1 70.4 0.3 49.8 76.0 78.0 2.0 6.97 Lynx_308 Lynx WST-19-0259 70.6 76.8 6.2 9.96 9.92 Lynx_311 Lynx including 75.0 75.5 0.5 101 100 51.0 54.4 3.4 9.04 Lynx_304 Lynx including 54.0 54.4 0.4 32.5 85.0 87.0 2.0 27.3 Lynx_306 Lynx including 85.7 86.3 0.6 90.7 WST-19-0266 8.0 10.0 2.0 3.95 Lynx_310 Lynx 53.4 55.4 2.0 113 33.7 Lynx_304 Lynx including 54.5 55.1 0.6 363 100 92.8 95.0 2.2 58.5 22.9 Lynx_306 Lynx including 93.4 93.8 0.4 296 100 WST-19-0267 33.0 35.0 2.0 6.29 Lynx_319 Lynx including 33.6 34.1 0.5 25.0 84.7 87.0 2.3 13.0 Lynx_306 Lynx including 84.7 85.0 0.3 33.1 WST-19-0269 62.2 64.5 2.3 6.30 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-19-0270 91.0 93.0 2.0 3.14 Lynx_306 Lynx WST-19-0273A 107.0 109.2 2.2 19.4 18.6 Lynx_306 Lynx including 107.5 107.9 0.4 105 100 WST-19-0305 89.2 91.3 2.1 44.2 38.5 Lynx_308 Lynx including 90.5 91.3 0.8 115 100 94.0 96.1 2.1 3.14 Lynx_310 Lynx 115.0 117.0 2.0 27.6 19.1 Lynx_304 Lynx including 115.7 116.0 0.3 157 100 WST-19-0306 121.8 123.8 2.0 25.9 15.6 Lynx_304 Lynx including 122.7 123.0 0.3 169 100 136.5 138.6 2.1 6.53 Lynx_306 Lynx including 136.5 137.3 0.8 16.8 WST-19-0307 76.0 78.5 2.5 3.68 Lynx_311 Lynx 133.2 135.2 2.0 47.2 38.2 Lynx_306 Lynx including 133.9 134.5 0.6 130 100 WST-19-0324 87.5 90.0 2.5 3.36 Lynx_311 Lynx including 88.5 89.0 0.5 15.6 WST-19-0325 123.0 125.0 2.0 9.52 Lynx_304 Lynx including 123.0 123.8 0.8 23.7 WST-19-0327 94.3 96.5 2.2 13.9 Lynx_311 Lynx including 94.3 95.1 0.8 37.7 WST-20-0284 50.0 52.0 2.0 5.37 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-20-0287 51.9 54.2 2.3 31.4 28.3 Lynx_311 Lynx including 52.3 52.9 0.6 112 100 105.4 112.0 6.6 19.1 18.3 Lynx_319 Lynx including 105.4 105.7 0.3 117 100 and 111.0 112.0 1.0 85.0 140.0 142.0 2.0 13.2 Lynx_304 Lynx including 140.8 141.2 0.4 62.5 WST-20-0288 52.2 54.2 2.0 6.62 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-20-0290 55.0 57.3 2.3 20.3 Lynx_311 Lynx including 56.7 57.3 0.6 76.9 115.4 117.6 2.2 4.19 Lynx_319 Lynx 135.6 139.3 3.7 10.7 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-20-0291 55.5 57.5 2.0 5.11 Lynx_311 Lynx WST-20-0292 51.5 53.7 2.2 9.31 Lynx_311 Lynx including 51.5 52.5 1.0 18.8 WST-20-0332 92.0 94.6 2.6 14.3 Lynx_304 Lynx including 92.0 92.3 0.3 53.3 WST-20-0375 144.4 147.2 2.8 25.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 145.7 146.4 0.7 81.8 WST-20-0385A 119.1 121.4 2.3 7.53 Lynx_304 Lynx including 120.1 120.5 0.4 39.6

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Hole Number Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-17-1258 126 -51 1128 452972 5435211 416 3275 OSK-W-18-1604 142 -52 909 453219 5435347 407 3575 OSK-W-18-1738 329 -69 815 453460 5434986 396 3600 OSK-W-19-991-W9 128 -58 1562 453980 5435993 401 4550 OSK-W-19-991-W10 128 -58 1686 453980 5435993 401 4550 OSK-W-19-1104-W5 142 -50 920 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-19-1104-W6 142 -50 869 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-19-1181-W12 133 -58 1371 453789 5435790 401 4275 OSK-W-19-1731-W2 139 -51 996 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-19-1731-W3 139 -51 905 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-19-1731-W4 139 -51 975 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-19-1949-W3 105 -57 1326 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-19-1949-W4 105 -57 1298 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-19-1963-W3 123 -58 1460 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-19-2059 131 -52 993 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-19-2059-W1 131 -52 1041 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-19-2067-W5 123 -53 1226 453241 5435697 416 3750 OSK-W-19-2068 116 -53 1098 453317 5435387 402 3675 OSK-W-19-2068-W2 116 -53 1046 453317 5435387 402 3675 OSK-W-19-2068-W3 116 -53 1022 453317 5435387 402 3675 OSK-W-19-2070 112 -52 990 453502 5435523 401 3900 OSK-W-19-2077 127 -57 1123 453147 5435489 418 3575 OSK-W-19-2081 152 -47 291 452838 5435047 407 3100 OSK-W-19-2100-W5 122 -47 1134 453093 5435726 419 3650 OSK-W-19-2107-W1 23 -70 1059 453426 5434778 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2107-W2 23 -70 932 453426 5434778 396 3475 OSK-W-19-2108-W2 117 -53 1578 453215 5435858 414 3825 OSK-W-19-2123-W2 126 -57 1367 453231 5435774 400 3775 OSK-W-19-2123-W3 126 -57 1284 453231 5435774 400 3775 OSK-W-19-2139 115 -52 1149 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2139-W3 115 -52 1169 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2139-W4 115 -52 1011 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2164 130 -52 1053 452943 5435566 419 3425 OSK-W-19-2164-W1 130 -52 1098 452943 5435566 419 3425 OSK-W-19-2169 130 -50 1268 453215 5435512 410 3650 OSK-W-19-2197 121 -48 1059 453087 5435527 418 3550 OSK-W-19-2197-W1 121 -48 1104 453087 5435527 418 3550 OSK-W-19-2201 331 -46 93 453179 5434981 398 3350 OSK-W-19-2202 127 -54 1176 452999 5435606 424 3500 OSK-W-19-2203 329 -50 111 453220 5434993 399 3400 OSK-W-19-2208 334 -45 81 453212 5435008 398 3400 OSK-W-19-2210 332 -50 135 453235 5434970 398 3400 OSK-W-19-2213 325 -48 144 453235 5434970 398 3400 OSK-W-19-2215 329 -51 204 453254 5434980 398 3425 OSK-W-19-2216 329 -45 129 453235 5434971 399 3400 OSK-W-19-2217 134 -48 1172 452943 5435566 419 3425 OSK-W-19-2219 330 -45 174 453286 5434966 398 3450 OSK-W-19-2225 334 -52 189 453286 5434966 398 3450 OSK-W-19-2226 322 -55 126 453238 5435013 398 3425 OSK-W-19-2227 332 -45 108 453250 5435018 398 3425 OSK-W-19-2230 332 -53 177 453298 5434984 398 3450 OSK-W-19-2232 337 -59 123 453251 5435018 398 3425 OSK-W-20-1104-W7 142 -50 867 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-20-1731-W5 139 -51 1028 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-20-2059-W2 131 -52 933 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-20-2100-W6 122 -47 1260 453093 5435726 419 3650 OSK-W-20-2170-W2 128 -59 1188 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-20-2202-W1 127 -54 1259 452999 5435606 424 3500 OSK-W-20-2238 328 -51 189 453267 5434960 398 3425 OSK-W-20-2239 322 -48 165 453267 5434960 398 3425 OSK-W-20-2240 323 -45 167 453267 5434960 398 3425 OSK-W-20-2241 328 -49 165 453267 5434960 398 3425 WST-19-0154 175 26 124 453288 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0198 177 3 133 453176 5435125 174 3425 WST-19-0213 131 -21 193 453178 5435126 174 3425 WST-19-0228 128 14 151 453216 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0255 145 24 93 453216 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0259 164 26 97 453216 5435114 224 3450 WST-19-0265B 166 1 109 453298 5435066 204 3500 WST-19-0266 165 -11 121 453298 5435066 204 3500 WST-19-0267 173 5 109 453298 5435066 204 3500 WST-19-0269 176 -4 118 453298 5435066 204 3500 WST-19-0270 179 6 115 453298 5435066 204 3500 WST-19-0273A 138 11 114 453290 5435116 206 3525 WST-19-0274 120 50 119 453290 5435116 209 3525 WST-19-0305 133 27 133 453217 5435115 224 3450 WST-19-0306 149 31 151 453217 5435115 225 3450 WST-19-0307 159 32 154 453217 5435115 225 3450 WST-19-0324 168 38 120 453216 5435115 225 3450 WST-19-0325 121 27 144 453217 5435115 225 3450 WST-19-0327 129 34 147 453218 5435115 225 3450 WST-20-0284 162 -21 82 453228 5435126 135 3475 WST-20-0287 153 5 220 453228 5435126 136 3475 WST-20-0288 152 -7 229 453228 5435127 135 3475 WST-20-0290 140 2 223 453229 5435127 136 3475 WST-20-0291 140 -9 160 453229 5435127 135 3475 WST-20-0292 141 -22 282 453229 5435127 135 3475 WST-20-0329 147 37 144 453217 5435115 225 3450 WST-20-0332 139 -16 219 453411 5435230 114 3675 WST-20-0375 156 -49 186 453493 5435287 116 3775 WST-20-0385A 166 -36 164 453493 5435287 116 3775

Lynx Zone

Mineralization in the Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 15% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite (locally up to 70%), local visible gold, trace to 3% sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline or tourmaline veinlets, quartz-carbonate veins (locally crustiform), smoky quartz veins and veinlets, and local chlorite-calcite or quartz-carbonate chlorite fracture filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions with rhyolites, andesites (locally bleached), or gabbros.

Triple Lynx Zone

Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, trace sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local quartz-tourmaline veins (up to 20%), local ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local smoky quartz and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in this news release and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release, certain of which are described in this news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall Lake gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

