948 g/t Au Over 2.4 Metres

360 g/t Au Over 2.1 Metres

TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new drilling results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

The program is currently focused on the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system. Nineteen drills are active at Lynx and Triple Lynx.

Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “This first major set of new drill results following, and not included in, last month’s mineral resource estimate update continues to show high-grade results from Lynx in both infill and expansion holes. The drilling demonstrates very good potential for further growth of scale and grade at Lynx. While the focus of the drill program is on resource definition, the exploration team is excited about targeting several key areas of the Lynx deposit for growth potential, in particular a down-plunge projection where we believe Lynx Extension and Triple Lynx zones may intersect.”

The first results table below lists expansion intercepts located outside the February 2020 mineral resource estimate wireframes (see Osisko news release dated February 19, 2020).  The second table shows infill intercepts designed for resource definition. Significant new analytical results from 173 intercepts in 57 drill holes, 31 wedges, and 3 extensions of previously completed holes are presented below.

Selected high-grade intercepts from new results include: 948 g/t Au over 2.4 metres in OSK-19-2226; 360 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in OSK-W-19-2164; 72.0 g/t Au over 5.1 metres in OSK-W-19-2197-W1; 139 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-1104-W7; 71.2 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in OSK-W-19-1731-W4; 113 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-19-0266; 19.0 g/t Au over 11.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2100-W5; 58.4 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in OSK-W-19-2123-W3; 92.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-19-991-W9; 51.0 g/t Au over 3.2 metres in WST-19-0198  and 41.1 g/t Au over 3.5 metres in OSK-W-19-991-W10. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t)  cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-19-991-W101505.51509.03.541.134.2Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-1104-W5810.0812.02.010.7 LynxLynx
including811.6812.00.431.0 
 838.7840.82.19.80 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-1104-W6755.5757.82.38.84 Lynx 4Lynx
 822.4824.62.29.16 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-1181-W121129.01133.24.25.01 Lynx 4Lynx
including1129.01130.01.010.2 
 OSK-W-19-1731-W4920.1923.53.471.237.1Lynx 4Lynx
including921.2921.60.4361100
OSK-W-19-1949-W3651.0653.02.014.0 LynxLynx
including652.3653.00.739.5 
 OSK-W-19-2059685.0687.02.03.27 Lynx 4Lynx
 795.6798.02.415.2 Lynx 4Lynx
including796.1796.90.839.3 
OSK-W-19-2059-W1588.0590.02.03.19 Lynx 4Lynx
 595.0597.02.058.850.8Lynx 4Lynx
including596.0597.01.0116100
 822.8824.82.07.07 Lynx 4Lynx
including824.1824.40.325.7 
 827.0829.02.03.24 Lynx 4Lynx
including827.5828.00.512.0 
 OSK-W-19-2067-W51134.41136.82.49.04 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1174.01176.02.03.52 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-20681000.81004.03.25.23 Lynx 4Lynx
 1011.01013.02.06.67 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-2068-W2804.2806.92.74.54 Lynx 4Lynx
 1021.01023.02.04.05 Lynx 4Lynx
OSK-W-19-2068-W3992.3994.52.29.57 Lynx 4Lynx
including992.3993.00.723.3 
OSK-W-19-2081161.1164.02.911.5 Vein 
including161.1161.50.482.1 
OSK-W-19-2100-W5907.0911.04.07.09 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 917.6921.03.43.74 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1032.51035.02.53.09 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2107-W2730.4734.13.73.95 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2108-W21299.61302.02.411.2 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including1299.61300.10.552.9 
OSK-W-19-2123-W21198.01200.02.011.5 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including1199.11199.40.373.4 
 1265.41268.22.810.9 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including1267.61268.20.649.8 
OSK-W-19-2123-W31081.01083.02.05.55 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1185.31187.52.24.24 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2139565.3567.42.16.53 Triple LynxLynx
OSK-W-19-2139-W3882.0884.12.13.38 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 910.0912.02.032.415.3Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including910.9911.20.3214100
 924.0926.02.03.72 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 1005.01007.02.03.34 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2139-W4993.0995.22.249.939.7Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 993.7994.00.3175100
 OSK-W-19-2164950.0952.12.136048.8Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including950.0951.01.0754100
 OSK-W-19-2164-W1931.6933.62.013.4 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including932.3932.60.386.6 
OSK-W-19-2197878.0881.03.05.11 Triple LynxLynx
 904.7906.72.012.0 Triple LynxLynx
including904.7905.40.729.3 
OSK-W-19-2197-W1784.5789.65.172.023.6Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including789.0789.60.6511100
 822.4826.54.17.10 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including825.9826.50.629.4 
 845.0847.12.15.99 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2202942.0944.02.03.21 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including943.2944.00.87.88 
OSK-W-19-220371.573.92.455.218.2LynxLynx
including72.973.20.3396100
OSK-W-19-221672.474.42.05.02 LynxLynx
OSK-W-19-2217865.4867.52.14.61 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 876.7878.82.113.4 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including878.0878.80.829.3 
OSK-W-19-2225144.7148.63.918.8 LynxLynx
including144.7145.40.776.0 
OSK-W-19-222671.674.02.415.4 LynxLynx
OSK-W-19-222731.734.02.34.24 LynxLynx
 49.951.92.05.63 LynxLynx
 OSK-W-20-2100-W6984.9987.02.111.5 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including986.5987.00.538.4 
 1024.01026.32.34.10 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including1025.01025.40.422.6 
OSK-W-20-2202-W1860.0862.62.63.35 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
 891.0893.02.06.52 Triple LynxTriple Lynx
including891.0891.40.429.7 
OSK-W-20-2239130.0132.02.04.43 LynxLynx
including130.7131.40.712.5 
OSK-W-20-2240120.6122.62.03.93 LynxLynx
including120.6120.90.326.1 
WST-19-0265B2.04.32.33.02 LynxLynx
 39.041.02.05.63 LynxLynx
including40.040.30.337.0 
WST-19-02672.04.02.03.22 LynxLynx
WST-19-027477.880.02.213.2 LynxLynx
including79.080.01.028.6 
WST-19-030693.095.02.05.49 LynxLynx
including94.094.30.335.4 
WST-19-0307128.2130.22.010.8 LynxLynx
WST-20-028465.767.82.13.64 LynxLynx
WST-20-028785.688.02.413.412.9LynxLynx
including87.788.00.3105100
 124.8127.02.228.5 LynxLynx
including125.3126.00.780.7 
WST-20-0329137.6140.02.44.25 LynxLynx
including137.9138.20.332.8 
 128.0130.02.019.3 LynxLynx
including128.7129.20.575.8 
OSK-W-17-1258381.2383.52.33.54 LynxLynx
 401.0403.82.83.02 LynxLynx
including403.1403.80.712.0 
 603.6606.02.415.2 LynxLynx
including603.6604.20.650.5 
OSK-W-18-1738472.0474.02.06.46 LynxLynx
including473.0473.50.525.5 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Infill Drilling

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t) uncutAu (g/t)  cut to 100 g/tZoneCorridor
OSK-W-18-1604833.0836.73.729.115.1Lynx_350Lynx
including834.6834.90.3272100
OSK-W-18-1738427.0429.42.45.31 Lynx_323Lynx
including428.0428.40.413.9 
OSK-W-19-991-W91479.91481.92.092.656.9Lynx_349Lynx
including1479.91480.40.5243100
OSK-W-19-1731-W2927.7929.82.131.8 Lynx_348Lynx
OSK-W-19-1731-W3533.0536.03.05.74 Lynx_304Lynx
including533.0533.50.518.7 
 641.6643.92.34.47 Lynx_321Lynx
OSK-W-19-1731-W4907.0909.02.012.9 Lynx_329Lynx
including907.0907.50.550.1 
OSK-W-19-1949-W41086.71088.82.15.61 Lynx_330Lynx
OSK-W-19-1963-W31431.01433.82.87.29 Lynx_345Lynx
including1432.71433.10.444.8 
OSK-W-19-2059563.0565.02.07.20 Lynx_321Lynx
 846.9852.05.121.3 Lynx_327Lynx
including850.0852.02.041.2 
OSK-W-19-2059-W1780.4782.42.09.43 Lynx_333Lynx
 867.4869.42.050.0 Lynx_329Lynx
 881.0883.42.47.14 Lynx_348Lynx
OSK-W-19-2067-W51077.01079.02.04.68 Lynx_368Triple Lynx
 1148.01151.03.08.24 Lynx_370Triple Lynx
including1150.71151.00.346.8 
OSK-W-19-2068481.0483.32.39.57 Lynx_304Lynx
including481.5481.90.445.2 
 915.5917.72.238.432.6Lynx_348Lynx
including917.3917.70.4132100
OSK-W-19-2068-W2897.0901.14.116.5 Lynx_329Lynx
including900.6901.10.536.9 
OSK-W-19-2070909.9914.64.74.08 Lynx_346Lynx
OSK-W-19-2077755.4761.05.64.56 Lynx_363Triple Lynx
including755.4756.00.614.1 
 OSK-W-19-2100-W5987.8999.011.219.08.64Lynx_363Triple Lynx
including998.6999.00.4389100
OSK-W-19-2107-W1579.0584.05.04.88 Lynx_331Lynx
OSK-W-19-2123-W31190.51192.52.05.11 Lynx_370Triple Lynx
including1191.11191.70.614.6 
 1194.51196.62.14.06 Lynx_370Triple Lynx
 1198.31201.53.258.437.7Lynx_370Triple Lynx
including1198.61199.20.6210100
OSK-W-19-2139-W4898.7902.03.323.3 Lynx_361Triple Lynx
 913.0915.02.06.87 Lynx_363Triple Lynx
including913.6914.10.525.5 
OSK-W-19-2164837.4839.92.53.26 Lynx_376Triple Lynx
OSK-W-19-2164-W1777.0780.43.46.35 Lynx_367Triple Lynx
including779.4780.41.017.0 
OSK-W-19-21691031.81033.82.09.76 Lynx_330Lynx
including1031.81032.10.355.7 
OSK-W-19-220148.851.02.214.1 Lynx_311Lynx
including49.450.61.225.6 
OSK-W-19-220856.058.12.140.428.7Lynx_318Lynx
including57.558.10.6141100
OSK-W-19-221097.399.52.211.7 Lynx_311Lynx
including98.098.50.549.6 
 101.1103.62.519.0 Lynx_311Lynx
including102.0102.70.765.5 
OSK-W-19-2213103.1105.52.418.0 Lynx_311Lynx
including103.4104.30.940.5 
OSK-W-19-221571.073.52.54.71 Lynx_304Lynx
 91.794.73.039.726.8Lynx_311Lynx
including91.792.00.3115100
and94.294.70.5169100
OSK-W-19-2219135.0137.02.013.6 Lynx_311Lynx
including135.6135.90.368.2 
 179.2181.22.04.57 Lynx_318Lynx
including179.2179.80.615.0 
OSK-W-19-222649.051.22.24.27 Lynx_311Lynx
 55.758.12.494833.8Lynx_311Lynx
including55.756.20.5377100
and57.858.10.36950100
OSK-W-19-2230105.5108.02.54.18 Lynx_304Lynx
including106.6107.10.520.1 
 154.5156.62.13.50 Lynx_311Lynx
OSK-W-19-223292.594.92.43.01 Lynx_318Lynx
OSK-W-20-1104-W7533.0535.02.013921.7Lynx_322Lynx
including533.0533.30.3885100
 802.0804.02.06.04 Lynx_347Lynx
including802.7803.40.716.0 
 808.1810.12.03.52 Lynx_347Lynx
including808.6808.90.316.8 
OSK-W-20-1731-W5544.0546.02.06.86 Lynx_304Lynx
including544.8545.30.526.4 
OSK-W-20-2059-W2596.0598.52.56.05 Lynx_321Lynx
including597.6598.00.425.7 
OSK-W-20-2100-W6954.0957.03.03.55 Lynx_363Triple Lynx
OSK-W-20-2170-W2981.0984.03.06.81 Lynx_363Triple Lynx
 988.0990.02.04.66 Lynx_363Triple Lynx
 1011.51015.13.69.47 Lynx_364Triple Lynx
including1011.51012.10.629.0 
OSK-W-20-223894.196.22.18.26 Lynx_304Lynx
including94.194.50.441.6 
 151.9154.02.13.36 Lynx_311Lynx
including152.7153.30.610.7 
 128.6131.02.431.231.1Lynx_311Lynx
including129.4129.70.3101100
OSK-W-20-224191.993.92.04.62 Lynx_304Lynx
including92.392.70.421.7 
 140.2144.03.84.29 Lynx_311Lynx
WST-19-015447.049.12.16.85 Lynx_308Lynx
including48.048.60.618.8 
WST-19-019869.272.43.251.031.9Lynx_311Lynx
including71.872.40.6202100
WST-19-021385.487.62.215.6 Lynx_311Lynx
including85.486.10.744.1 
 89.091.42.44.85 Lynx_311Lynx
including90.190.40.335.3 
WST-19-022881.083.02.025.120.4Lynx_308Lynx
including82.182.50.4124100
WST-19-025568.070.42.413.0 Lynx_311Lynx
including70.170.40.349.8 
 76.078.02.06.97 Lynx_308Lynx
WST-19-025970.676.86.29.969.92Lynx_311Lynx
including75.075.50.5101100
 51.054.43.49.04 Lynx_304Lynx
including54.054.40.432.5 
 85.087.02.027.3 Lynx_306Lynx
including85.786.30.690.7 
WST-19-02668.010.02.03.95 Lynx_310Lynx
 53.455.42.011333.7Lynx_304Lynx
including54.555.10.6363100
 92.895.02.258.522.9Lynx_306Lynx
including93.493.80.4296100
 WST-19-026733.035.02.06.29 Lynx_319Lynx
including33.634.10.525.0 
 84.787.02.313.0 Lynx_306Lynx
including84.785.00.333.1 
WST-19-026962.264.52.36.30 Lynx_304Lynx
WST-19-027091.093.02.03.14 Lynx_306Lynx
WST-19-0273A107.0109.22.219.418.6Lynx_306Lynx
including107.5107.90.4105100
WST-19-030589.291.32.144.238.5Lynx_308Lynx
including90.591.30.8115100
 94.096.12.13.14 Lynx_310Lynx
 115.0117.02.027.619.1Lynx_304Lynx
including115.7116.00.3157100
 WST-19-0306121.8123.82.025.915.6Lynx_304Lynx
including122.7123.00.3169100
 136.5138.62.16.53 Lynx_306Lynx
including136.5137.30.816.8 
WST-19-030776.078.52.53.68 Lynx_311Lynx
 133.2135.22.047.238.2Lynx_306Lynx
including133.9134.50.6130100
WST-19-032487.590.02.53.36 Lynx_311Lynx
including88.589.00.515.6 
WST-19-0325123.0125.02.09.52 Lynx_304Lynx
including123.0123.80.823.7 
WST-19-032794.396.52.213.9 Lynx_311Lynx
including94.395.10.837.7 
WST-20-028450.052.02.05.37 Lynx_311Lynx
WST-20-028751.954.22.331.428.3Lynx_311Lynx
including52.352.90.6112100
 105.4112.06.619.118.3Lynx_319Lynx
including105.4105.70.3117100
and111.0112.01.085.0 
 140.0142.02.013.2 Lynx_304Lynx
including140.8141.20.462.5 
WST-20-028852.254.22.06.62 Lynx_311Lynx
WST-20-029055.057.32.320.3 Lynx_311Lynx
including56.757.30.676.9 
 115.4117.62.24.19 Lynx_319Lynx
 135.6139.33.710.7 Lynx_304Lynx
WST-20-029155.557.52.05.11 Lynx_311Lynx
WST-20-029251.553.72.29.31 Lynx_311Lynx
including51.552.51.018.8 
WST-20-033292.094.62.614.3 Lynx_304Lynx
including92.092.30.353.3 
WST-20-0375144.4147.22.825.9 Lynx_304Lynx
including145.7146.40.781.8 
WST-20-0385A119.1121.42.37.53 Lynx_304Lynx
including120.1120.50.439.6 

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole NumberAzimuth (°)Dip (°)Length (m)UTM EUTM NElevationSection
OSK-W-17-1258126-51112845297254352114163275
OSK-W-18-1604142-5290945321954353474073575
OSK-W-18-1738329-6981545346054349863963600
OSK-W-19-991-W9128-58156245398054359934014550
OSK-W-19-991-W10128-58168645398054359934014550
OSK-W-19-1104-W5142-5092045338354354554023775
OSK-W-19-1104-W6142-5086945338354354554023775
OSK-W-19-1181-W12133-58137145378954357904014275
OSK-W-19-1731-W2139-5199645338354355184093800
OSK-W-19-1731-W3139-5190545338354355184093800
OSK-W-19-1731-W4139-5197545338354355184093800
OSK-W-19-1949-W3105-57132645344054354794013825
OSK-W-19-1949-W4105-57129845344054354794013825
OSK-W-19-1963-W3123-58146045376154358164014275
OSK-W-19-2059131-5299345344654354774003825
OSK-W-19-2059-W1131-52104145344654354774003825
OSK-W-19-2067-W5123-53122645324154356974163750
OSK-W-19-2068116-53109845331754353874023675
OSK-W-19-2068-W2116-53104645331754353874023675
OSK-W-19-2068-W3116-53102245331754353874023675
OSK-W-19-2070112-5299045350254355234013900
OSK-W-19-2077127-57112345314754354894183575
OSK-W-19-2081152-4729145283854350474073100
OSK-W-19-2100-W5122-47113445309354357264193650
OSK-W-19-2107-W123-70105945342654347783963475
OSK-W-19-2107-W223-7093245342654347783963475
OSK-W-19-2108-W2117-53157845321554358584143825
OSK-W-19-2123-W2126-57136745323154357744003775
OSK-W-19-2123-W3126-57128445323154357744003775
OSK-W-19-2139115-52114945298054355494203450
OSK-W-19-2139-W3115-52116945298054355494203450
OSK-W-19-2139-W4115-52101145298054355494203450
OSK-W-19-2164130-52105345294354355664193425
OSK-W-19-2164-W1130-52109845294354355664193425
OSK-W-19-2169130-50126845321554355124103650
OSK-W-19-2197121-48105945308754355274183550
OSK-W-19-2197-W1121-48110445308754355274183550
OSK-W-19-2201331-469345317954349813983350
OSK-W-19-2202127-54117645299954356064243500
OSK-W-19-2203329-5011145322054349933993400
OSK-W-19-2208334-458145321254350083983400
OSK-W-19-2210332-5013545323554349703983400
OSK-W-19-2213325-4814445323554349703983400
OSK-W-19-2215329-5120445325454349803983425
OSK-W-19-2216329-4512945323554349713993400
OSK-W-19-2217134-48117245294354355664193425
OSK-W-19-2219330-4517445328654349663983450
OSK-W-19-2225334-5218945328654349663983450
OSK-W-19-2226322-5512645323854350133983425
OSK-W-19-2227332-4510845325054350183983425
OSK-W-19-2230332-5317745329854349843983450
OSK-W-19-2232337-5912345325154350183983425
OSK-W-20-1104-W7142-5086745338354354554023775
OSK-W-20-1731-W5139-51102845338354355184093800
OSK-W-20-2059-W2131-5293345344654354774003825
OSK-W-20-2100-W6122-47126045309354357264193650
OSK-W-20-2170-W2128-59118845342554356574133900
OSK-W-20-2202-W1127-54125945299954356064243500
OSK-W-20-2238328-5118945326754349603983425
OSK-W-20-2239322-4816545326754349603983425
OSK-W-20-2240323-4516745326754349603983425
OSK-W-20-2241328-4916545326754349603983425
WST-19-01541752612445328854351162063525
WST-19-0198177313345317654351251743425
WST-19-0213131-2119345317854351261743425
WST-19-02281281415145321654351152243450
WST-19-0255145249345321654351152243450
WST-19-0259164269745321654351142243450
WST-19-0265B166110945329854350662043500
WST-19-0266165-1112145329854350662043500
WST-19-0267173510945329854350662043500
WST-19-0269176-411845329854350662043500
WST-19-0270179611545329854350662043500
WST-19-0273A1381111445329054351162063525
WST-19-02741205011945329054351162093525
WST-19-03051332713345321754351152243450
WST-19-03061493115145321754351152253450
WST-19-03071593215445321754351152253450
WST-19-03241683812045321654351152253450
WST-19-03251212714445321754351152253450
WST-19-03271293414745321854351152253450
WST-20-0284162-218245322854351261353475
WST-20-0287153522045322854351261363475
WST-20-0288152-722945322854351271353475
WST-20-0290140222345322954351271363475
WST-20-0291140-916045322954351271353475
WST-20-0292141-2228245322954351271353475
WST-20-03291473714445321754351152253450
WST-20-0332139-1621945341154352301143675
WST-20-0375156-4918645349354352871163775
WST-20-0385A166-3616445349354352871163775

Lynx Zone
Mineralization in the Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 15% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite (locally up to 70%), local visible gold, trace to 3% sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local ptygmatic pyrite-tourmaline or tourmaline veinlets, quartz-carbonate veins (locally crustiform), smoky quartz veins and veinlets, and local chlorite-calcite or quartz-carbonate chlorite fracture filling. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions with rhyolites, andesites (locally bleached), or gabbros.

Triple Lynx Zone
Mineralization in the Triple Lynx zone is typically characterized by trace to 30% disseminated, clustered or stringer pyrite, local visible gold, trace sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and galena, local quartz-tourmaline veins (up to 20%), local ptygmatic tourmaline veins, and local smoky quartz and quartz-carbonate veins. Alteration consists of weak to strong sericite, weak to strong silica with areas of local pervasive silica flooding, weak to moderate chlorite and carbonate, and locally weak to strong fuchsite. Mineralization is hosted in or at the contacts of felsic porphyritic dikes with rhyolites (locally bleached) or gabbros.

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols
True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Québec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit
The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in this news release and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release, certain of which are described in this news release, will be further described in the full technical report being prepared for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101, and will be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile within 45 days. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog.  Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.
Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quévillon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall Lake gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall Lake gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the projected capital expenditures of mining activities at the Windfall Lake gold deposit; upgrading an inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the deposit remaining open along strike to the northeast and at depth; significant high-grade zones (Lynx 4, Triple Lynx) remaining open down plunge; the plunge potential of the Lynx and Underdog zones; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall Lake gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

