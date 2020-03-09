TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives”) today announced that Ms. Pauline Alimchandani has advised Dream Alternatives of her decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer of Dream Alternatives effective April 9, 2020 to pursue another opportunity.



Dream Alternatives has appointed Ms. Meaghan Peloso as interim Chief Financial Officer of Dream Alternatives. Ms. Peloso is the Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Dream Unlimited Corp. (“Dream”) and is responsible for the accounting functions at Dream and Dream Alternatives as well as financial reporting and investor communications. Prior to joining Dream, Ms. Peloso worked in the audit and assurance practice of PricewaterhouseCooper LLP where she obtained her Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

Dream Alternatives will commence a search for a new Chief Financial Officer both externally and internally from among the strong team of executives at Dream.

Ms. Alimchandani will continue to serve as a director of Dream Alternatives Master GP Inc., the general partner of Dream Alternatives Master LP which indirectly holds Dream Alternatives’ portfolio of assets.

About Dream Alternatives

Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of Dream Alternatives are to build and maintain a growth-oriented portfolio, provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax efficient basis, and grow and reposition the portfolio to increase net asset value (NAV) per Unit over time. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca .

