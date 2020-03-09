WALTHAM, Mass., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , the leading provider of multi-petabyte data storage solutions, today announced support for VMware vSphere Metro Storage Cluster (vMSC) with Infinidat InfiniBox Active-Active Replication, providing 100% application and data availability for virtualized environments.

VMware vMSC allows a single cluster of physical host resources to operate across geographically separate data centers. Deploying vMSC with InfiniBox Active-Active replication enables high availability of applications and data across geographically distinct storage environments.

“VMware recognizes the importance of high availability for mission-critical applications,” said Pete Chargin, senior director, vSphere Platform, VMware. “Our customers around the world have standardized on vSphere for their most important applications and utilize vMSC to reduce downtime while enabling high performance. Infinidat’s vMSC reference architecture is one of the solutions that fills that need effectively for multi-petabyte enterprise environments, optimizing the value of vMSC for the higher end of the enterprise market.”

InfiniBox Active-Active replication achieves zero RPO and zero RTO – enabling mission-critical business services to keep operating even through a complete site failure. InfiniBox Active-Active replication is not only faster from a latency perspective than other vendors that offer true active-active synchronous replication capability – it also provides highly predictable performance for mission-critical workloads. For applications that are essential to businesses, predictable performance is almost as critical as high availability – and Infinidat is able to provide both.

The work extends Infinidat’s longstanding relationship with VMware. Roughly two thirds of Infinidat’s 6 exabytes of deployed storage involve VMware environments. This latest integration opens up vMSC to new potential customers who might not have implemented this type of solution yet, due to issues with performance, scalability or cost.

“This new commitment to the VMware ecosystem is an exciting next step in our relationship, which has served joint customers for more than five years now,” said Erik Kaulberg, vice president at Infinidat. “Customers who want to deploy vMSC can now get all of the benefits of Infinidat’s scale, performance, and 100% availability for their most mission-critical workloads.”

The Infinidat reference architecture for 100% data availability will be discussed at an upcoming vmLIVE webinar on March 16 at 12:30 p.m. EDT, featuring presenters from the two companies. Here is more information about the webinar and a sign-up sheet for the event.

The work with VMware is the latest in a series of advancements Infinidat has announced in its solutions ecosystem. Others include:

Ansible Automation Certification Program for InfiniBox: This shared statement of support for certified Ansible modules between Red Hat and Infinidat provides assurances to end users that a certified module will perform as expected in mission-critical environments.

This for certified Ansible modules between Red Hat and Infinidat provides assurances to end users that a certified module will perform as expected in mission-critical environments. Veritas CloudPoint support for InfiniBox arrays: Customers can configure the built-in CloudPoint plug-in for InfiniBox to discover and protect InfiniBox volumes using snapshots which are created natively within the storage array.

Founded in 2011 by storage industry pioneer Moshe Yanai, Infinidat helps customers empower data-driven competitive advantage. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture, an evolution and revolution in data management design over 30 years in the making, solves the conflicting requirements of bigger, faster, less expensive storage. Infinidat technology simultaneously delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% data availability, and multi-petabyte capacity with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than incumbent storage technologies. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

