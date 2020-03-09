Atlanta, Georgia, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNB Industrial Power, a Division of Exide Technologies, LLC (www.exide.com), is getting things charged at MODEX 2020 with the introduction of the newest – and most compact and versatile – member in its popular modular charger family. The GNB Fury X-7 is ready to handle the toughest fleet demands cost-effectively and can be configured for standard, opportunity or fast charging.

The GNB Fury X-7 is available in 2-bay (7-15 kW) and 4-bay (7-30 kW) cabinetpower levels. GNB’s Fury line also includes the Fury X-3 3-bay (3-9kW), 6-bay (3-18 kW) , and 10-bay (15-30 kW) chargers. Fury X-3 and X-7 chargers are ready to charge almost any motive power battery – including lithium-ion. A modular design allows the chargers to grow along with a company’s fleet. If more power is needed, more modules can be added. If one module fails, the others continue operation.

“Charger performance is essential to keeping the latest industrial fleets up and running, and we’re taking that performance to the next level with the Fury X-7,” said Matt Gould, Vice President, Marketing, Sales, and Service, GNB Industrial Power. “Our material handling customers tell us that our Fury modular charger line has made positive impacts on their productivity, uptime and cost management across their operations.”

GNB Fury X-7 Fast Facts:

Features an advanced 24/36/48V and 72/80V multi-voltage modular design

Allows configuration to multiple power levels in a more compact system

Equipped with a center cooling system that makes the charger less susceptible to environmental dust and contaminants

Designed with the latest Silicon Carbide transistor technology

Comes with an industry exclusive Anti-Arc technology/safety feature for hot disconnects

Offers Industrial IoT capabilities for communication to the GNB Cloud - a battery and charger management tool that enables users to leverage live fleet data to customize and compare various motive power options, including simulations of fleet performance before deployment

The GNB Fury X-7 charger will be commercially available beginning in May 2020.

Stop by the GNB Booth #2814 at MODEX 2020 to see the Fury X-7 and the rest of the Fury charger family as well as other new technologies and talk to our experts about your motive power needs.

About Exide Technologies

For more than 130 years, Exide Technologies, LLC (exide.com) has been Powering the World Forward as a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions for the Transportation and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Milton, Georgia, Exide operates in 80 countries with more than 9,000 employees. Exide produces a range of battery and energy storage systems and specialty applications for the Transportation, Network Power and Motive Power markets and industries including agricultural, automotive, electric, light and heavy-duty truck, marine, materials handling, military, mining, power-sport, railroad, security, telecommunications, utility and uninterruptible power supply (UPS), among others. As one of the world’s largest secondary recyclers, the company is committed to environmental sustainability.

Melissa Floyd Exide Technologies 678-566-9927 melissa.floyd@exide.com