New Flexible Cancellation Policies Allow Guests to Cancel Their Cruise Vacation Up to 48 Hours Prior to Voyage Embarkation



New Policies Apply to Existing and New Cruise Bookings Made for Sailings

Through September 30, 2020

MIAMI, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced the relaxation of cancellation policies for its three brands to provide guests with peace of mind around current travel concerns from the uncertainties pertaining to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak by providing guests with the flexibility to cancel their cruise vacation up to 48 hours prior to embarkation. This new policy is for guests booked on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises and is valid for both new and existing cruise bookings for sailings through September 30, 2020. Guests who choose to cancel their cruise vacation will receive a future cruise credit for 100% of the cruise fare paid which can be applied to any future cruise across the globe through December 31, 2022.

“Cruise vacations should be carefree and the uncertainty around the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak is weighing on guests’ minds, providing a less than ideal start to their vacation. Our relaxed cancellation policies are designed to put our guests at ease with the flexibility to cancel their booking and sail at a date in the future,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We understand the constantly evolving nature of the current environment is challenging and frustrating for our loyal guests and valuable travel partners and we want to do everything in our power to alleviate their concerns, increase confidence and provide more optionality.”

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce nine additional ships through 2027.

