The market for renewable aviation fuel (RAF) is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 56.05% during the forecast period (2020-2025).
Government policies have been one of the major factors in driving the market studied. The introduction of CORSIA by ICAO is encouraging aircraft operators to switch to RAF. Several countries, like India, are planning to introduce policies to support the development of RAF. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is more expensive than jet fuel and this cost premium is a key barrier to its wider use.
The renewable aviation fuel market is consolidated. The key players includes Total SA, Neste Oyj, Swedish Biofuels AB, Gevo Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, till 2025
4.3 Government Policies and Regulations
4.4 Recent Trends and Developments
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Fischer-Tropsch (FT)
5.1.2 Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA)
5.1.3 Synthesisized Iso-Paraffinic (SIP) and Alcohol-to-Jet (AJT)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Commercial
5.2.2 Defense
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Total S.A.
6.3.2 Neste Oyj
6.3.3 Swedish Biofuels AB
6.3.4 Red Rock Biofuels LLC
6.3.5 Gevo Inc.
6.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.
6.3.7 Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc.
6.3.8 SG Preston Company
6.3.9 LanzaTech Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
