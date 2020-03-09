Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stretch and Shrink Film Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Resin (LLDPE, LDPE, PVC), by Product (Hoods, Warps, Sleeve Labels), by Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global stretch and shrink film market size is expected to reach USD 21.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Rising demand for lightweight material for industrial packaging is expected to drive the growth. Factors such as superior packaging properties, such as improved printability, easier application, and robust package sealing capabilities of the films are anticipated to further fuel the growth.
The introduction of superior shrink and stretch film materials, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), extended polyethylene (EPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to further strengthen the pallet holding abilities of the films. In addition, the development of bio-degradable stretch and shrink films by leading manufacturers in a bid to counter the challenges of film disposal is expected to drive the demand. The light weight of the product results in a substantial decrease in the transportation cost thereby elevating the profit margins, resulting in the higher adoption of such packaging materials by the leading end-use industries.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Research Methodology
1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions
1.3. List of Data Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Stretch and shrink film market - Industry summary and key buying criteria, 2016 - 2027
Chapter 3. Stretch and Shrink Films Industry Outlook
3.1. Stretch and shrink film market segmentation
3.2. Stretch and shrink film market size and growth prospects, 2016 - 2027
3.3. Stretch and shrink film market - Value chain analysis
3.3.1. Vendor landscape
3.4. Raw material outlook
3.5. Technology overview
3.6. Regulatory framework
3.7. Stretch and shrink film market dynamics
3.7.1. Market driver analysis
3.7.1.1. Rising demand for packaged foods
3.7.1.2. Superior properties of shrink and stretch films
3.7.2. Market restraint analysis
3.7.2.1. Volatile raw material prices
3.8. Key market opportunities - Prioritized
3.9. Industry analysis - Porter's
3.10. Stretch and shrink films competitive scenario, 2015
3.11. Stretch and shrink film market PESTEL analysis, 2015
Chapter 4. Stretch Films Resin Outlook
4.1. Global stretch films market share by resin, 2016 & 2027
4.2. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
4.3. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
4.4. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
4.5. Others
Chapter 5. Shrink Films Resin Outlook
5.1. Global shrink films market share by resin, 2016 & 2027
5.2. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
5.3. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
5.4. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)
5.5. Others
Chapter 6. Stretch Films Product Outlook
6.1. Global stretch films market share by product, 2016 & 2027
6.2. Hoods
6.3. Wraps
6.4. Sleeve labels
Chapter 7. Shrink Films Product Outlook
7.1. Global shrink films market share by product, 2016 & 2027
7.2. Hoods
7.3. Wraps
7.4. Sleeve labels
Chapter 8. Stretch Films Application Outlook
8.1. Global stretch films market share by application, 2016 & 2027
8.2. Food & Beverage
8.3. Industrial packaging
8.4. Pharmaceutical
8.5. Consumer goods
Chapter 9. Shrink Films Application Outlook
9.1. Global shrink films market share by application, 2016 & 2027
9.2. Food & Beverage
9.3. Industrial packaging
9.4. Pharmaceutical
9.5. Consumer goods
Chapter 10. Stretch Films Regional Outlook
10.1. Global stretch films market share by region, 2016 & 2027
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia Pacific
10.5. Latin America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 11. Shrink Films Regional Outlook
11.1. Global Shrink films market share by region, 2016 & 2027
11.2. North America
11.3. Europe
11.4. Asia Pacific
11.5. Latin America
11.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. AEP Industries Inc.
12.2. Bemis Company Inc.
12.3. Berry Plastics Corporation
12.4. Sigma Plastics Group
12.5. Bollore Inc.
12.6. AAKRITI Packaging
12.7. Allied Global Plastics Pvt. Ltd.
12.8. American Eagle Packaging
12.9. AmTopp Films, Inc.
12.10. Baoding Enshi Pack Co.
12.11. Bonset America Corporation
12.12. Coveris Holdings S.A
12.13. Dow Chemical
12.14. Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd.
12.15. Exxon Mobil Chemical
12.16. FlexSol Packaging
12.17. Genuine Package Venture
12.18. Barbier Group
12.19. Hipac Packaging Solutions
12.20. IPS Packaging
12.21. WW Grainger Inc.
12.22. Wrap and Vac
12.23. U.S. Packaging and Wrapping LLC
12.24. Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
12.25. Taghleef Industries Group
12.26. SmartShield Packaging Inc.
12.27. Silver Talent International Inc.
12.28. Sigma Stretch Film
12.29. Sealed Air Corporation
12.30. Polivouga industria de plasticos s.a.
12.31. Pep Cee Pack Industries
12.32. Pelican Poly & Pellets Private Limited
12.33. Paragon Films
12.34. PV Ran Ltd.
12.35. MG Packaging Pvt. Ltd.
12.36. C-P Flexible Packaging
12.37. Signode Industrial Group LLC
12.38. Omeirun Industry
12.39. Om Polymers Private Ltd.
12.40. ITW Mima Packaging Systems
12.41. Just Shrink It
12.42. Kissner Plastics Inc.
12.43. Klockner Pentaplast
12.44. Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)
12.45. McNeely Plastics
12.46. Manuli Stretch S.p.A.
12.47. Malpack Ltd.
12.48. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
12.49. Linpac Senior Holdings Limited
12.50. Luban Packing LLC
12.51. Makhija Polyfilms
