The global stretch and shrink film market size is expected to reach USD 21.72 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for lightweight material for industrial packaging is expected to drive the growth. Factors such as superior packaging properties, such as improved printability, easier application, and robust package sealing capabilities of the films are anticipated to further fuel the growth.



The introduction of superior shrink and stretch film materials, such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), extended polyethylene (EPE), and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) is expected to further strengthen the pallet holding abilities of the films. In addition, the development of bio-degradable stretch and shrink films by leading manufacturers in a bid to counter the challenges of film disposal is expected to drive the demand. The light weight of the product results in a substantial decrease in the transportation cost thereby elevating the profit margins, resulting in the higher adoption of such packaging materials by the leading end-use industries.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

LLDPE is expected to witness robust CAGR of over 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The demand was driven by superior pallet unitization characteristics of LLDPE shrink films. The LLDPE resin-based stretch films are expected witness rise in demand owing to the increased damage resistance during product transportation

Stretch and shrink film is are expected to register highest CAGR of more than 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for hoods in industrial packaging and consumer goods packaging. Also, ease of packaging achieved by these hoods are is expected to drive the demand

Sleeves and labels is expected to witness robust growth on account of rising demand for the product in beverage industry. Also, easier product marketing and branding owing to the ease of application of the labels onto the bottle is expected to attract major beverage manufacturers towards the product segment

Food and beverages application accounted for 41.95% of overall revenue share in 2019, driven by the increasing demand for high strength, low weight packaging materials. In addition, ease of packaging material sterilization is expected to drive the demand in food packaging

Asia Pacific was valued at over USD 5.97 billion in 2019 owing to rapid growth of the application industries such as food and beverage and consumer goods

In addition, growing import and export activities by the developing economies, such as India and China are expected to drive the demand for low weight packaging material for pallet unitization of industrial goods

Major key players operating in the stretch and shrink film market are Dow, Bemis, and LyondellBasell

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Stretch and shrink film market - Industry summary and key buying criteria, 2016 - 2027



Chapter 3. Stretch and Shrink Films Industry Outlook

3.1. Stretch and shrink film market segmentation

3.2. Stretch and shrink film market size and growth prospects, 2016 - 2027

3.3. Stretch and shrink film market - Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Raw material outlook

3.5. Technology overview

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Stretch and shrink film market dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Rising demand for packaged foods

3.7.1.2. Superior properties of shrink and stretch films

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. Volatile raw material prices

3.8. Key market opportunities - Prioritized

3.9. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.10. Stretch and shrink films competitive scenario, 2015

3.11. Stretch and shrink film market PESTEL analysis, 2015



Chapter 4. Stretch Films Resin Outlook

4.1. Global stretch films market share by resin, 2016 & 2027

4.2. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

4.3. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

4.4. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

4.5. Others



Chapter 5. Shrink Films Resin Outlook

5.1. Global shrink films market share by resin, 2016 & 2027

5.2. Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.3. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.4. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Stretch Films Product Outlook

6.1. Global stretch films market share by product, 2016 & 2027

6.2. Hoods

6.3. Wraps

6.4. Sleeve labels



Chapter 7. Shrink Films Product Outlook

7.1. Global shrink films market share by product, 2016 & 2027

7.2. Hoods

7.3. Wraps

7.4. Sleeve labels



Chapter 8. Stretch Films Application Outlook

8.1. Global stretch films market share by application, 2016 & 2027

8.2. Food & Beverage

8.3. Industrial packaging

8.4. Pharmaceutical

8.5. Consumer goods



Chapter 9. Shrink Films Application Outlook

9.1. Global shrink films market share by application, 2016 & 2027

9.2. Food & Beverage

9.3. Industrial packaging

9.4. Pharmaceutical

9.5. Consumer goods



Chapter 10. Stretch Films Regional Outlook

10.1. Global stretch films market share by region, 2016 & 2027

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 11. Shrink Films Regional Outlook

11.1. Global Shrink films market share by region, 2016 & 2027

11.2. North America

11.3. Europe

11.4. Asia Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. AEP Industries Inc.

12.2. Bemis Company Inc.

12.3. Berry Plastics Corporation

12.4. Sigma Plastics Group

12.5. Bollore Inc.

12.6. AAKRITI Packaging

12.7. Allied Global Plastics Pvt. Ltd.

12.8. American Eagle Packaging

12.9. AmTopp Films, Inc.

12.10. Baoding Enshi Pack Co.

12.11. Bonset America Corporation

12.12. Coveris Holdings S.A

12.13. Dow Chemical

12.14. Eurofilms Extrusion Ltd.

12.15. Exxon Mobil Chemical

12.16. FlexSol Packaging

12.17. Genuine Package Venture

12.18. Barbier Group

12.19. Hipac Packaging Solutions

12.20. IPS Packaging

12.21. WW Grainger Inc.

12.22. Wrap and Vac

12.23. U.S. Packaging and Wrapping LLC

12.24. Vaibhav Plasto Printing and Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

12.25. Taghleef Industries Group

12.26. SmartShield Packaging Inc.

12.27. Silver Talent International Inc.

12.28. Sigma Stretch Film

12.29. Sealed Air Corporation

12.30. Polivouga industria de plasticos s.a.

12.31. Pep Cee Pack Industries

12.32. Pelican Poly & Pellets Private Limited

12.33. Paragon Films

12.34. PV Ran Ltd.

12.35. MG Packaging Pvt. Ltd.

12.36. C-P Flexible Packaging

12.37. Signode Industrial Group LLC

12.38. Omeirun Industry

12.39. Om Polymers Private Ltd.

12.40. ITW Mima Packaging Systems

12.41. Just Shrink It

12.42. Kissner Plastics Inc.

12.43. Klockner Pentaplast

12.44. Intertape Polymer Group (IPG)

12.45. McNeely Plastics

12.46. Manuli Stretch S.p.A.

12.47. Malpack Ltd.

12.48. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

12.49. Linpac Senior Holdings Limited

12.50. Luban Packing LLC

12.51. Makhija Polyfilms



