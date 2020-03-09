Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sirolimus Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Sirolimus Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.



As Sirolimus targets mTOR which involve in various critical biological functions, and it has many treatment applications beyond organ transplantation. Apart from organ transplantation application, this drug can be used in coating coronary stents for preventing rejection of transplanted organs by the body system and used for treating lymphagioleiomyomatosis, which is a rare lung ailment.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 100,800 solid organ transplants are performed every year worldwide among them 69,400 kidney transplants, 20,200 liver transplants, 5,400 heart transplants, 3,400 lung transplants and 2,400 pancreas transplants.



Increasing transplantation rates and occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases, promising pipeline for different indications and improving healthcare infrastructure are the key driving factors of sirolimus market.



Key Market Trends



Organ Transplant Rejection Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Sirolimus Market

Organ transplantation is a medical procedure used to replace a damaged or missing organ by removing it from the donor and placing in the body of the recipient. In order to lower the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ immunosuppressants or anti-rejection drugs such as sirolimus are used.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Health Resources and Services Administration, more than 113,000 people needed transplants as of 2019 and 36,528 transplants were performed in the year 2018.

Increasing transplantation rates, occurrence of lifestyle-related diseases, and technological advancements in organ transplantation are the key driving factors in the organ transplant rejection segment.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share in the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to hold a major market share in the global sirolimus market due to high volume of organ transplants, rising incidence of chronic diseases and presence of favorable reimbursement policies in this region. According to the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the most common transplanted organs in the United States are kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas and intestine. On an average every day, there are about 75,000 people on active waiting list for organ transplantation. Furthermore, technological advancements in organ transplantation, increasing healthcare spending and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure is also fueling the growth of the overall regional market to a large extent.



Competitive Landscape



The Sirolimus Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players are currently dominating the market. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are Pfizer, Inc, Biocon, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Concept Medical, Inc, Stentys SA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Concord Biotech.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Transplantation Rates and Prevalence of Lifestyle-related Diseases

4.2.2 Promising Pipeline for Different Indications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Adverse Effects Associated with Sirolimus

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Organ Transplant Rejection

5.1.2 Lymphangioleiomyomatosis

5.1.3 Sirolimus Coated Balloons and Catheter Devices

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 United Kingdom

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Pfizer, Inc.

6.1.2 Biocon

6.1.3 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

6.1.4 Concept Medical, Inc.

6.1.5 Stentys S.A.

6.1.6 Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.1.7 Zydus Cadila

6.1.8 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.1.9 Concord Biotech



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



