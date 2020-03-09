New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in Apparel Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873487/?utm_source=GNW

92 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of plm in apparel market.In addition, growing focus on digitalization in apparel industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market is segmented as below:

Product:

• CPDM



• CAD



Geographic Segmentation:

• APAC



• Europe



• MEA



• North America



• South America



Key Trends for global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market growth

This study identifies growing focus on digitalization in apparel industry as the prime reasons driving the global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global product lifecycle management (plm) in apparel market, including some of the vendors such as Autodesk Inc., C-DESIGN, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Gerber Technology LLC, Infor Inc., Lectra SA, PTC Inc., Simbus Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Xperia Solutions. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

