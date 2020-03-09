Transactions during 2-6 March
On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 2-6 March:
|Number of
shares bought
|Average transaction price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|386,746
|382,247,117
|2 March 2020
|30,000
|893.45
|26,803,434
|3 March 2020
|6,649
|905.33
|6,019,532
|4 March 2020
|11,300
|915.26
|10,342,388
|5 March 2020
|17,500
|921.67
|16,129,227
|6 March 2020
|23,000
|897.83
|20,650,120
|Total, 2-6 March 2020
|88,449
|79,944,701
|Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 6 March 2020*
|38,505
|903.85
|34,802,776
|Accumulated under the programme
|513,700
|496,994,594
* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.
With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,089,856 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.
The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.
