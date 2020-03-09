Transactions during 2-6 March



On 4 February 2020, Carlsberg A/S announced a share buy-back programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 5/2020. The programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations. According to the programme, Carlsberg A/S will repurchase B shares of up to DKK 2.5bn. The programme is taking place during the period from 4 February 2020 to 7 August 2020, during which a maximum of 10 million B shares will be bought.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme during 2-6 March:

Number of

shares bought Average transaction price Amount

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 386,746 382,247,117 2 March 2020 30,000 893.45 26,803,434 3 March 2020 6,649 905.33 6,019,532 4 March 2020 11,300 915.26 10,342,388 5 March 2020 17,500 921.67 16,129,227 6 March 2020 23,000 897.83 20,650,120 Total, 2-6 March 2020 88,449 79,944,701 Bought from Carlsberg Foundation, 6 March 2020* 38,505 903.85 34,802,776 Accumulated under the programme 513,700 496,994,594

* According to a separate agreement the Carlsberg Foundation participates on a 30.33% pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

With the transactions stated above, Carlsberg A/S holds a total of 5,089,856 own B shares, corresponding to 3.3% of the 152,556,806 issued A and B shares.

The details of each transaction made under the share buy-back programme are enclosed.

