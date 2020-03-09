LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) (GTX) , a pioneer in the field of GPS wearable technology people & asset tracking, today announced receiving test orders for their recently launched noise reduction system NRBz, from the Sri Lanka Ministry of Defense and from a distributor in Peru which specializes in solutions for the health, mining and transportation industry.

NRBz are patented noise reduction ear buds designed to reduce loud background noise by up to 40 dB’s without attenuating low direct noise such as someone speaking to you. Ideal for military, law enforcement, first responders, hunters, recreational firearms users, mining, oil, utility and gas workers, race car drivers, motorcycle riders and people with autism or hyper-sensitivity to loud noises but still need to clearly communicate with other people around them. In fact this past weekend several of the 550 race teams from over thirty different states and seventeen different countries, racing in the Mint 400 in Las Vegas, Nevada were testing out the NRBz.

“Since launching NRBz under our Health and Safety business unit a few weeks ago we have received test orders and inquiries from across the globe from a variety of industries, including military, law enforcement, auto racing, construction, aviation, city utility workers, oil and gas and the autism community, just to name a few. This is a serious global billion-dollar problem that needs a simple, effective, low cost solution and NRBz check off all the boxes,” stated Andrew Duncan Director at GTX Corp. “Hearing loss from noise is one of the most common occupational hazards for American workers, costing the U.S. economy over $30 billion a year in lost productivity. Hyper-sensitivity to sound is also a common problem for individuals on the autism spectrum.”

The European Environment Agency (EEA) recently predicted hearing loss figures are set to rise over the next decade due to urban growth. Noise pollution can disrupt sleep, while chronic noise has been found to effect heart health and brain function by adding stress to the body. The EEA believes such exposure may also be a contributing factor to cognitive disorders.

NRBz are not just another set of earplugs, they block out loud background noises while still allowing unimpeded verbal communication, which is critical in a loud working environment. Unlike cheap foam ear plugs, NRBz fit comfortably, are washable and reusable, making them far more effective, less expensive over time, and much better for the environment than foam disposables. Made of a translucent soft silicon for an easy, comfortable and inconspicuousness fit. MSRP of $29.00 - consumers purchasing from the GTX online store this month will get 2 pairs for the price of 1 by using promo code 2NRBz. For B2B wholesale pricing, international distribution or sample evaluation kit inquiries please email us at info@gtxcorp.com or visit www.NRBz.me



Most widely known for its patented GPS SmartSole and Smartphone GPS Tracking App, GTX also owns and licenses a large portfolio of patents in the GPS and wearable technology space, is a U.S. military contractor, has several consumer products available on its online store and Amazon and most recently soft launched its new NFC Veritap logistics solution. To find out how you can become an authorized reseller contact info@gtxcorp.com.

About GTX Corp GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers in over 35 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

GTXCorp.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com



Social Media Hashtags - #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected #trackwhatyoulove

#iot #smartproducts #nfc #ble #safety #healthcare #veritap #exceptionmonitoring #assettracking

GTX Blog https://gtxcorp.com/press/

https://www.facebook.com/gtxcorpcom

https://www.twitter.com/gtxcorp

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gtxcorp

https://www.pinterest.com/GTXCorp/

https://instagram.com/gtxcorp



General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

213.489.3019

Info@GTXCorp.com

IR@GTXCorp.com

Contact Us



GTX Corp United Kingdom

In the UK, GTX Corp operates from its London office. Please contact: Nelson Skip Riddle

Email: NSRiddle@GTXCorp.com Tel: +44 7785 364100



Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.



Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX in light of its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Attachment