SALT LAKE CITY, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), the e-commerce and blockchain technology pioneer, is scheduled to release fourth quarter financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019, on Friday, March 13, 2020, before the market opens. The company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for 8:30 a.m. ET that day to discuss these results. The company will take questions via email prior to the call. Please email questions in advance of the call to ir@overstock.com .

Webcast Information

To access the live webcast and presentation slides, go to http://investors.overstock.com. To listen to the conference call via telephone, dial (877) 673-5346 and enter Conference ID 3978098 when prompted. Participants outside the U.S. or Canada who do not have Internet access should dial +1 (724) 498-4326 and enter the conference ID provided above.

Replay

A replay of the conference call will be available at http://investors.overstock.com starting two hours after the live call has ended. An audio replay of the webcast will be available via telephone starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 13, 2020, through 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, March 27, 2020. To listen to the recorded webcast by phone, dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the Conference ID provided above. Outside the U.S. or Canada, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter the conference ID provided above.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by nearly 40 million customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages of its website, Overstock.com .

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, which were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2019, August 8, 2019, and November 12, 2019, respectively, and any subsequent filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Overstock.com, Inc.

Media Contact:

pr@overstock.com