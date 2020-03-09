DEVON, Pa., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), the leader in innovative pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced the acceptance and presentation details of three posters at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 2020 Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held in Toronto, Canada from April 25th through May 1, 2020.

“These new data at AAN provide additional information on the safety and observed experimental profile of activity of Zygel™ in the exploratory Phase 2 FAB-C trial in Fragile X syndrome and the Phase 2 BELIEVE 1 trial in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, and the potential of Zygel to improve patient quality of life,” said Joseph Palumbo, MD, FAPA, MACPsych, Chief Medical Officer of Zynerba. “On behalf of the families and investigators participating in the Zygel clinical development program, we are excited to share these study findings and key learnings with the larger scientific community attending AAN this year.”

Wednesday, April 29 from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Poster Title: "Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel in Children and Adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: An Open-label Clinical Trial"

Abstract number: 1631

Poster session: P11

Poster grouping: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): Antiepileptic Medications/Neurostimulation and Diet Therapies 1 (in Poster Neighborhood #4)

Presentation number: 007

Poster Title: "Quality of Life and Qualitative Caregiver Assessments in Children and Adolescents with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Treated with Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel: An Open-label Clinical Trial"

Abstract number: 1664

Poster session: P11

Poster grouping: Epilepsy/Clinical Neurophysiology (EEG): Antiepileptic Medications/Neurostimulation and Diet Therapies 1 (in Poster Neighborhood #4)

Presentation number: 006

Thursday, April 30 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM.

Poster Title: "Cannabidiol Transdermal Gel for the Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome: Post hoc Responder Analysis and Pattern of Efficacy on domains of the Aberrant Behavior Checklist-FXS (ABC-C FXS )"

Abstract number: 4743

Poster session: P15

Poster grouping: Child Neurology and Developmental Neurology: Neurogenetics 3 (in Poster Neighborhood #11)

Presentation number: 002

