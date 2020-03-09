Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research report Global Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2026 represents an interpretation of ongoing trends and strategies of global photodynamic therapy market. The research report concentrates on providing the information about the present state of the therapy in the overall cancer market which will bring to our readers a deep and valuable insight about the current trends and the overall growth and strength of the therapy at regional and global level. The information presented in the report has been compiled and segmented to highlight the important achievements and the abilities of the market over the other cancer markets.



Report Highlights:

Global Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity: > US$ 4 Billion

Share of Cancer in Photodynamic Therapy: > 40%

US To Dominate Global Photodynamic Therapy Market

Global Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline: >10 Photosensitisers In Trials

Marketed Cancer Photosensitisers: >5

US Dominating Global Clinical Trials Landscape: >10 Photosensitisers In Trials



The therapy majorly focuses on the treatment of the cancer through the agents that are light sensitive. Since its entry in the cancer market, the therapy is observing a huge commercial success. Being a modern and non-invasive therapeutic modern method, the therapy is constantly adding the number of the patients it is treating. The major growth attributer for the market is the fact that the therapy is totally harmless and utilizes only a source of light for processing necrosis in cancer cells.



Cancer photodynamic therapy holds other additional benefits than the traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy or surgery. The therapy gives an advantage for suitable mode of administration for the cancer agent, thus ignoring the other harmful scenarios that other therapies makes the cancer patient undergo. The agents involved in the therapy can be administered systematically as well as topically. This makes the therapy a priority among the cancer patients. On the basis of priority and the additional benefits the therapy provides, the market of the therapy has presented a scenario which is a boon for the pharmaceutical companies investing in the respective therapy.



Cancer photodynamic treatment is capable of destructing the cancer cells with just one source of light. This makes the treatment a modern, harmless and a convenient therapy. With so many expertise working on the therapy, so far they have discovered the potential outcomes of the therapy in several medical fields such as urology, cardiology, dentistry, immunology, ophthalmology and most importantly dermatology.



In addition to the benefits it has provided the cancer patients in the last few decades, the therapy is continuously being explored for rest of the cancer fields. The level of the successful cancer survival rates with the discovery of photodynamic therapy has experienced a major growth. The need of the effective cancer treatments has already pushed the researchers to think out of the box and photodynamic therapy out of all the other methodologies is a discovery that has gained enough appreciation in a short period of time. The urgency in reducing the cancer mortality rate and providing an effective yet harmless therapy is what will drive the market of the therapy in the future years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. What is Photodynamic Cancer Therapy?

1.1 Overview

1.2 Advantage of Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

1.3 Evolution of the Photodynamic Cancer Therapy



2. Why There Exist Need for Photodynamic Therapy For Cancer Treatment?



3. The Procedural Framework For Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

3.1 Procedure for Photodynamic Therapy

3.2 Administering Photosensitizers To Body

3.3 Oxygen - The Vital Substrate in Photodynamic Therapy

3.4 Light Source - For Safe & Effective Activation of the Photosensitizer



4. Improving The Photodynamic Therapy Efficacy Through Photosensitizer Delivery

4.1 Role of Organic Nano Particles: Amplified Drug Loading & Increasing The Solubility

4.2 Inorganic Nanocarrier of Photosensitizers in Photodynamic Therapy



5. Anti-Tumor Activity of the Photodynamic Therapy

5.1 Direct Tumor Photodynamic Therapy Damage

5.2 Vascular Damage

5.3 Inflammatory & Immune Response



6. Multiple Cancer Treatments Using Photodynamic Therapy

6.1 Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer

6.2 Prostate Cancer

6.3 Breast Cancer

6.4 Brain Tumor

6.5 Lung Cancer

6.6 Head & Neck Cancer

6.7 Oral Lesions & Oesophageal Cancer

6.8 Cervical Cancer

6.9 Colorectal Cancer

6.10 Cancer of the Bile Duct and the Pancreas



7. Combinational Photodynamic Cancer Therapy - Step Towards Complete Eradication Of Tumor Growth



8. Advancements in the Photodynamic Therapy Segment

8.1 Intracellular Activated Two-Photon photodynamic Therapy for Breast Cancer

8.2 Gold Nano-Clusters: A New Nanotech Innovation for Photodynamic Therapy.

8.3 Photodynamic Therapy & Combinational Therapy using Microbial Adjuvants & Cytokines



9. Global Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline Overview

9.1 By Phase

9.2 By Country

9.3 By Company



10. Global Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase-II

10.4 Phase-III



11. Marketed Cancer Photosensitisers By Company & Indication

11.1 Ameluz

11.2 UVADEX

11.3 Photobarr/ Photofrin

11.4 Foscan

11.5 Cevira

11.6 Metvix

11.7 TOOKAD Soluble

11.8 Aptocine/ Laserphyrin/ Leserfin/ Litx



12. Commercial Information Revealing the Industry In-sights for Photodynamic Therapy

12.1 Advancing the Photodynamic Therapy by a Novel Compound

12.2 Adaption of New Techniques for Making Photodynamic Therapy Effective & More Ceaper

12.3 Replacing Oxygen Dependent Drugs with More Efficient Compounds

12.4 Researchers Revolutionizing the Era of Surgical Injections into Gels



13. Global Photodynamic Therapy Market: Current Scenario & its Role in the Oncology Segment

13.1 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Analysis

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Latin America, Middle East & Africa



14. Global Photodynamic Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics

14.1 Favorable Parameters for the Growth

14.2 Challenges to Future Market Growth



15. Global Photodynamic Cancer Therapy Market Future Outlook



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Theralase Technologies

16.2 Dusa Pharmaceuticals

16.3 Biofrontera AG

16.4 Soligenix

16.5 Coherent

16.6 Lumenis

16.7 Nanoprobes

16.8 PhotoMedex

16.9 Biolitec

16.10 Ambicare Health

16.11 Quest Pharma Tech

16.12 Photolitec



List of Figures

Figure 1-1: Superiority of Cancer Photodynamic Therapy over Other Methods

Figure 1-2: Evolution of Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 2-1: The Need for Cancer Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 3-1: Working Principle of Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 3-2: Desired Features of an Ideal Photosensitizer

Figure 3-3: Cellular Mechanism of Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 3-4: Various Types of Light Sources Used in Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 4-1: Drug Carriers for Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 4-2: Delivery of Photosensitizer Drugs Using Liposomes

Figure 4-3: Structure of a Quantum Dot

Figure 4-4: Gold Nanoparticles for Targeted Delivery of Photosensitizers

Figure 5-1: Apoptosis of Tumor Cell Induced by Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 5-2: Vascular Damage of Tumor Cells Induced By Photodynamic Cancer Therapy

Figure 5-3: Tumor Cell Death Pathways by Reactive Oxygen Species

Figure 6-1: Photodynamic Therapy for Lung Cancer

Figure 6-2: Photodynamic Therapy for the Treatment of Cervical Cancer

Figure 7-1: Limitation of Cancer Photodynamic Therapy

Figure 9-1: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Phase (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 9-2: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Phase (%), 2020 till 2026

Figure 9-3: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Company (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 9-4: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Company (Numbers), 2020 till 2026

Figure 13-1: Use of Photodynamic Therapy for Various Skin Cancer Types

Figure 13-2: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018-2026

Figure 13-3: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Shares by Devices and Essentials

Figure 13-4: Global - Share of Cancer In Photodynamic Therapy (%), 2019

Figure 13-5: Global - Share of Cancer In Photodynamic Therapy (%), 2026

Figure 13-6: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy by Region (%), 2019

Figure 13-7: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy by Region (%), 2026

Figure 13-8: US - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018 & 2026

Figure 13-9: Europe - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018 & 2026

Figure 13-10: Asia - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018 & 2026

Figure 14-1: Global - Driving Factors of the Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market

Figure 14-2: Global - Breast, Lung & Skin Cancer Statistics

Figure 14-3: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Challenges

Figure 14-4: Global - Scientific Limitations of the Cancer Photodynamic therapy

Figure 14-5: Global - Commercial Challenges to the Photodynamic Therapy Market

Figure 15-1: Global - Future Governing Factors of the Photodynamic Therapy Market



