Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research report Global Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market & Clinical Trial Insight 2026 represents an interpretation of ongoing trends and strategies of global photodynamic therapy market. The research report concentrates on providing the information about the present state of the therapy in the overall cancer market which will bring to our readers a deep and valuable insight about the current trends and the overall growth and strength of the therapy at regional and global level. The information presented in the report has been compiled and segmented to highlight the important achievements and the abilities of the market over the other cancer markets.
Report Highlights:
The therapy majorly focuses on the treatment of the cancer through the agents that are light sensitive. Since its entry in the cancer market, the therapy is observing a huge commercial success. Being a modern and non-invasive therapeutic modern method, the therapy is constantly adding the number of the patients it is treating. The major growth attributer for the market is the fact that the therapy is totally harmless and utilizes only a source of light for processing necrosis in cancer cells.
Cancer photodynamic therapy holds other additional benefits than the traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy or surgery. The therapy gives an advantage for suitable mode of administration for the cancer agent, thus ignoring the other harmful scenarios that other therapies makes the cancer patient undergo. The agents involved in the therapy can be administered systematically as well as topically. This makes the therapy a priority among the cancer patients. On the basis of priority and the additional benefits the therapy provides, the market of the therapy has presented a scenario which is a boon for the pharmaceutical companies investing in the respective therapy.
Cancer photodynamic treatment is capable of destructing the cancer cells with just one source of light. This makes the treatment a modern, harmless and a convenient therapy. With so many expertise working on the therapy, so far they have discovered the potential outcomes of the therapy in several medical fields such as urology, cardiology, dentistry, immunology, ophthalmology and most importantly dermatology.
In addition to the benefits it has provided the cancer patients in the last few decades, the therapy is continuously being explored for rest of the cancer fields. The level of the successful cancer survival rates with the discovery of photodynamic therapy has experienced a major growth. The need of the effective cancer treatments has already pushed the researchers to think out of the box and photodynamic therapy out of all the other methodologies is a discovery that has gained enough appreciation in a short period of time. The urgency in reducing the cancer mortality rate and providing an effective yet harmless therapy is what will drive the market of the therapy in the future years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. What is Photodynamic Cancer Therapy?
1.1 Overview
1.2 Advantage of Photodynamic Cancer Therapy
1.3 Evolution of the Photodynamic Cancer Therapy
2. Why There Exist Need for Photodynamic Therapy For Cancer Treatment?
3. The Procedural Framework For Photodynamic Cancer Therapy
3.1 Procedure for Photodynamic Therapy
3.2 Administering Photosensitizers To Body
3.3 Oxygen - The Vital Substrate in Photodynamic Therapy
3.4 Light Source - For Safe & Effective Activation of the Photosensitizer
4. Improving The Photodynamic Therapy Efficacy Through Photosensitizer Delivery
4.1 Role of Organic Nano Particles: Amplified Drug Loading & Increasing The Solubility
4.2 Inorganic Nanocarrier of Photosensitizers in Photodynamic Therapy
5. Anti-Tumor Activity of the Photodynamic Therapy
5.1 Direct Tumor Photodynamic Therapy Damage
5.2 Vascular Damage
5.3 Inflammatory & Immune Response
6. Multiple Cancer Treatments Using Photodynamic Therapy
6.1 Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
6.2 Prostate Cancer
6.3 Breast Cancer
6.4 Brain Tumor
6.5 Lung Cancer
6.6 Head & Neck Cancer
6.7 Oral Lesions & Oesophageal Cancer
6.8 Cervical Cancer
6.9 Colorectal Cancer
6.10 Cancer of the Bile Duct and the Pancreas
7. Combinational Photodynamic Cancer Therapy - Step Towards Complete Eradication Of Tumor Growth
8. Advancements in the Photodynamic Therapy Segment
8.1 Intracellular Activated Two-Photon photodynamic Therapy for Breast Cancer
8.2 Gold Nano-Clusters: A New Nanotech Innovation for Photodynamic Therapy.
8.3 Photodynamic Therapy & Combinational Therapy using Microbial Adjuvants & Cytokines
9. Global Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline Overview
9.1 By Phase
9.2 By Country
9.3 By Company
10. Global Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase
10.1 Research
10.2 Preclinical
10.3 Phase-II
10.4 Phase-III
11. Marketed Cancer Photosensitisers By Company & Indication
11.1 Ameluz
11.2 UVADEX
11.3 Photobarr/ Photofrin
11.4 Foscan
11.5 Cevira
11.6 Metvix
11.7 TOOKAD Soluble
11.8 Aptocine/ Laserphyrin/ Leserfin/ Litx
12. Commercial Information Revealing the Industry In-sights for Photodynamic Therapy
12.1 Advancing the Photodynamic Therapy by a Novel Compound
12.2 Adaption of New Techniques for Making Photodynamic Therapy Effective & More Ceaper
12.3 Replacing Oxygen Dependent Drugs with More Efficient Compounds
12.4 Researchers Revolutionizing the Era of Surgical Injections into Gels
13. Global Photodynamic Therapy Market: Current Scenario & its Role in the Oncology Segment
13.1 Global Photodynamic Therapy Market Analysis
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 Latin America, Middle East & Africa
14. Global Photodynamic Cancer Therapy Market Dynamics
14.1 Favorable Parameters for the Growth
14.2 Challenges to Future Market Growth
15. Global Photodynamic Cancer Therapy Market Future Outlook
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1 Theralase Technologies
16.2 Dusa Pharmaceuticals
16.3 Biofrontera AG
16.4 Soligenix
16.5 Coherent
16.6 Lumenis
16.7 Nanoprobes
16.8 PhotoMedex
16.9 Biolitec
16.10 Ambicare Health
16.11 Quest Pharma Tech
16.12 Photolitec
List of Figures
Figure 1-1: Superiority of Cancer Photodynamic Therapy over Other Methods
Figure 1-2: Evolution of Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 2-1: The Need for Cancer Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 3-1: Working Principle of Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 3-2: Desired Features of an Ideal Photosensitizer
Figure 3-3: Cellular Mechanism of Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 3-4: Various Types of Light Sources Used in Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 4-1: Drug Carriers for Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 4-2: Delivery of Photosensitizer Drugs Using Liposomes
Figure 4-3: Structure of a Quantum Dot
Figure 4-4: Gold Nanoparticles for Targeted Delivery of Photosensitizers
Figure 5-1: Apoptosis of Tumor Cell Induced by Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 5-2: Vascular Damage of Tumor Cells Induced By Photodynamic Cancer Therapy
Figure 5-3: Tumor Cell Death Pathways by Reactive Oxygen Species
Figure 6-1: Photodynamic Therapy for Lung Cancer
Figure 6-2: Photodynamic Therapy for the Treatment of Cervical Cancer
Figure 7-1: Limitation of Cancer Photodynamic Therapy
Figure 9-1: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Phase (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 9-2: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Phase (%), 2020 till 2026
Figure 9-3: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Company (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 9-4: Global - Cancer Photosensitisers Clinical Pipeline by Company (Numbers), 2020 till 2026
Figure 13-1: Use of Photodynamic Therapy for Various Skin Cancer Types
Figure 13-2: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018-2026
Figure 13-3: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Shares by Devices and Essentials
Figure 13-4: Global - Share of Cancer In Photodynamic Therapy (%), 2019
Figure 13-5: Global - Share of Cancer In Photodynamic Therapy (%), 2026
Figure 13-6: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy by Region (%), 2019
Figure 13-7: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy by Region (%), 2026
Figure 13-8: US - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018 & 2026
Figure 13-9: Europe - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018 & 2026
Figure 13-10: Asia - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Opportunity (US$ Billion), 2018 & 2026
Figure 14-1: Global - Driving Factors of the Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market
Figure 14-2: Global - Breast, Lung & Skin Cancer Statistics
Figure 14-3: Global - Cancer Photodynamic Therapy Market Challenges
Figure 14-4: Global - Scientific Limitations of the Cancer Photodynamic therapy
Figure 14-5: Global - Commercial Challenges to the Photodynamic Therapy Market
Figure 15-1: Global - Future Governing Factors of the Photodynamic Therapy Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ges8f3
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: