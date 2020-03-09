New York, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Precision Medicine Software Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873485/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global precision medicine software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of precision medicine.In addition, digitization of healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the global precision medicine software market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global precision medicine software market is segmented as below:

Delivery Mode:

• On-premise



• Cloud-based



Geographic Segmentation:

• Asia



• Europe



• North America



• ROW



Key Trends for global precision medicine software market growth

This study identifies digitization of healthcare as the prime reasons driving the global precision medicine software market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global precision medicine software market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global precision medicine software market , including some of the vendors such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fabric Genomics Inc., Gene42 Inc., Human Longevity Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NantHealth Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., SOPHiA GENETICS SA and Syapse Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873485/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001