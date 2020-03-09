Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical, film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications and in biopolymer, bio-composites and nanomaterials research.

Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japan market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.



Cellulose nanofiber production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers multi-ton production facilities globally. Japanese chemicals manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.



Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Current products.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

In-depth key player profiles of 85 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities.



Companies profiled in the report include American Process, Inc., Imerys, Innventia AB, Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC, StoraEnso and Borregaard.



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The market in 2019

1.2 Future global market outlook

1.3 Global cellulose nanofibers production

1.3.1 Total global production capacity 2019, by type

1.3.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) production capacities 2019, by producer

1.3.3 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) production capacities 2019

1.4 Global cellulose nanofibers market demand, 2018-2030, tons

1.5 Market challenges for cellulose nanofibers

1.6 Cellulose nanofiber commercial products

1.7 Cellulose nanofibers market by region

1.7.1 Japan

1.7.2 China

1.7.3 Malaysia

1.7.4 Western Europe

1.7.5 North America

1.8 Global government funding



2 OVERVIEW OF CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Nanocellulose

2.3 Manufacture of cellulose nanofibers

2.3.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.3.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

2.3.2.1 Applications



3 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

3.1 Standards

3.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

3.1.2 American National Standards

3.1.3 CSA Group

3.2 Toxicity

3.3 Regulation



4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS SUPPLY CHAIN



5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS PRICING



6 PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS



7 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN COMPOSITES

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Market prospects

7.3 Market assessment

7.4 Applications map

7.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

7.6 Product developer profiles



8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN AUTOMOTIVE

8.1 Market overview

8.2 Market prospects

8.3 Market assessment

8.4 Applications map

8.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

8.6 Product developer profiles



9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN CONSTRUCTION

9.1 Market overview

9.2 Market prospects

9.3 Market assessment

9.4 Applications map

9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

9.6 Product developer profiles



10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN PAPER AND BOARD PACKAGING

10.1 Market prospects

10.2 Market assessment

10.3 Applications map

10.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

10.5 Product developer profiles



11 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS TEXTILES AND APPAREL

11.1 Market overview

11.2 Market prospects

11.3 Market assessment

11.4 Applications map

11.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

11.6 Product developer profiles



12 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN MEDICINE AND HEALTHCARE

12.1 Market overview

12.2 Market prospects

12.3 Market assessment

12.4 Applications map

12.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

12.6 Product developer profiles



13 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN PAINTS AND COATINGS

13.1 Market overview

13.2 Market prospects

13.3 Market assessment

13.4 Applications map

13.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

13.6 Product developer profiles



14 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN AEROGELS

14.1 Market overview

14.2 Market prospects

14.3 Market assessment

14.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

14.5 Product developer profiles



15 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN OIL AND GAS

15.1 Market overview

15.2 Market prospects

15.3 Market assessment

15.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

15.5 Product developer profiles



16 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN FILTRATION

16.1 Market overview

16.2 Market prospects

16.3 Market assessment

16.4 Applications map

16.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

16.6 Product developer profiles



17 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS FOR COSMETICS, PHARMA AND FOOD ADDITIVES

17.1 Market overview

17.2 Market prospects

17.3 Market assessment

17.4 Applications map

17.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

17.6 Product developer profiles



18 OTHER MARKETS FOR NANOCELLULOSE

18.1 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN PRINTED, STRETCHABLE AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS 1

18.1.1 Market assessment

18.1.2 Product developer profiles

18.2 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN 3D PRINTING

18.2.1 Market assessment

18.2.2 Product developer profiles

18.3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS IN AEROSPACE

18.3.1 Market assessment

18.3.2 Product developer profiles



19 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES



20 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uqvpgu

