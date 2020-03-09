9th March 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 9th March 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:











Dividend Shares

Award Date: 09/03/2020

Allotment Price: £8.1191 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 09/03/2020 Tim Watkin-Rees 400 15,893 Jon Marchant 79 3,160 Katy Wilde 61 2,469 Lewis Alcraft 171 6,804 Rachel Kentleton 37 1,487

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

