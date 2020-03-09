9th March 2020
PayPoint plc ("the Company")
As a result of transactions on 9th March 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
|
|Dividend Shares
Award Date: 09/03/2020
Allotment Price: £8.1191
|Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 09/03/2020
|Tim Watkin-Rees
|400
|15,893
|Jon Marchant
|79
|3,160
|Katy Wilde
|61
|2,469
|Lewis Alcraft
|171
|6,804
|Rachel Kentleton
|37
|1,487
In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.
Enquiries:
Sarah Carne
Company Secretary
-ends-
PayPoint plc
WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM