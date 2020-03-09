9th March 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 9th March 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:
                                               

 

 

 		Dividend Shares
Award Date: 09/03/2020
Allotment Price: £8.1191		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 09/03/2020
Tim Watkin-Rees40015,893
Jon Marchant793,160
Katy Wilde612,469
Lewis Alcraft1716,804
Rachel Kentleton371,487

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded Dividend Shares.

