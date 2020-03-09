Dublin, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Additive Manufacturing Markets and Applications: 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is the fourth annual market study on Polymer Additive Manufacturing Markets. The report looks at the global economic impact of polymer 3D printing including, for the first time, a deep analysis of the opportunities presented by revenues associated with 3D printed parts.

Driven in the long term by massive opportunities in direct AM production, the analyst now expects polymer 3D printing to generate as much as $11.7 billion in 2020 including sales generated by polymer AM hardware and all associated material families.

The last two years saw the fulfillment of many promises in the industrialization of polymer additive manufacturing, as well as many challenges still left to face for the industry. Technologies continue to move forward in various ways - especially in terms of end-to-end workflow automation and optimization. Some of the most significant progress and accomplishments in polymer additive manufacturing markets have been registered in material science and development/optimization of new materials for current technologies.

Additive manufacturing's value proposition is clearest within its applications. For this report, the analyst has developed a new model that takes into consideration multiple variable - including average part weight and cost - and data collected through the research conducted in several recent vertical segment reports focusing on automotive, aerospace and consumer products among others, in order to assess the revenues or revenue-equivalents of 3D printed parts - including prototypes, molds/casts, tools and directly 3D printed final parts.

In this report we present all the key revenue categories considered in this report. Hardware is divided into four main hardware families currently processing polymers, with photopolymerization now expected to emerge as the primary revenue opportunity. Materials are subdivided into technology and/or form factors, with photopolymers emerging as the primary revenue opportunity at the end of the forecast period. Finally, parts are calculated as a complex function of material consumption and are subdivided into vertical adoption segments, with service bureaus representing the primary revenue stream throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Market Evolution in Polymer and Thermoplastic 3D Printing to Support Mass Production

1.1 Applications Driving the Past, Present, and Future of Polymer Additive Manufacturing

1.1.1 A Brief Explanation of Methodology

1.2 Polymer 3D Printing Technologies Readying for Mass Production

1.2.1 How Key AM Technologies Support High Throughput Manufacturing

1.2.1.1 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion

1.2.1.2 Vat Photopolymerization

1.2.1.3 Material Extrusion

1.2.1.4 Material Jetting

1.2.1.5 Binder Jetting

1.2.2 Cross-Segment Market Drivers for Polymer Printing in Professional Environments

1.2.3 Overall Market Landscape and Ten-year Forecast for Polymer AM Hardware Technologies

1.3 High-growth Applications and Markets in Polymer Printing in the Next Decade

1.3.1 Polymer 3D Printing in Healthcare Markets Driven by Dental Industry Adoption

1.3.2 Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Applications Focus on Cabin Elements Production

1.3.3 Automotive 3D Printing with Polymers Moving into Large Batch Serial Manufacturing with New Materials

1.4 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Two: Current State of Polymer AM Technologies

2.1 Polymer PBF Taking the Lead in Production and Redefining the Market Landscape and Dynamics

2.1.1 Comparing Laser Sintering and Thermal Inkjet Methods (MJF/HSS vs. SLS)

2.1.2 Evolutionary Trends in Polymer PBF Process

2.1.2.1 Higher Productivity SLS Systems

2.1.2.2 Lower Cost Industrial-grade Systems

2.1.2.3 Low-cost SLS Systems

2.1.2.4 High Performance Materials

2.1.3 PBF Post Processing Automation Efforts

2.1.4 Future Technical Evolution in Polymer-based Powder Bed Fusion Printing

2.1.4.1 Multi-laser Manufacturing Oriented Systems (EOS)

2.1.4.2 Laser-head Optimization Efforts

2.1.4.3 Multi-material Powder Bed Fusion Printing (AeroSint)

2.1.4.4 Efforts to Integrate Color Printing Solutions

2.1.4.5 Current and Forecasted Polymer Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printing Hardware Opportunities 2020-2030

2.1.5 Analysis of Leading Competitive Stakeholders in Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Hardware Market

2.1.5.1 EOS

2.1.5.2 HP Inc.

2.1.5.3 3D Systems

2.1.5.4 Farsoon

2.1.5.5 Prodways

2.5.1.6 Voxeljet

2.2 Vat Photopolymerization Moving Toward Final Parts Production

2.2.1 Technical Evolution of Vat Photopolymerization 3D Printing to Advance Adoption in New Areas

2.2.1.1 Large Format SLA Systems

2.2.1.2 Layerless High Productivity Systems

2.2.1.3 Traditional DLP Systems Are Alive and Well but for How Much Longer?

2.2.1.4 Low-cost SLA

2.2.2 Future Evolutionary Trends for Vat Photopolymerization Processes

2.2.2.1 Two-Photon Polymerization as a Viable Commercial Opportunity

2.2.2.2 Volumetric 3D Printing Approaches

2.2.3 Automated Post Processing and Materials Management

2.2.4 Global Photopolymerization Hardware Market Landscape and Dynamics in 2020

2.2.4.1 Current and Forecasted Vat Photopolymerization 3D Printing Hardware Opportunities

2.2.5 Analysis of Leading Competitive Entities in Vat Photopolymerization 3D Printing

2.2.5.1 3D Systems

2.2.5.2 Formlabs

2.2.5.3 Carbon

2.2.5.4 EnvisionTEC

2.2.5.5 UnionTech

2.2.5.6 Shining

2.3 Global Extrusion Hardware Opens Up for New Production Opportunities

2.3.1 Classic Approaches to Material Extrusion 3D Printing and Related Market Trajectories

2.3.1.1 Swarm Manufacturing Cells

2.3.1.2 In-Situ Thermal Manipulation for Improved Microstructure

2.3.2 Next-Generation Material Extrusion Concepts to Expand Applications and Adoption in Production

2.3.3 Next-Generation Material Extrusion Concepts to Expand Applications and Adoption in Production

2.3.3.1 Fast Deposition, Large Format Thermoplastic and Composite Material Extrusion

2.3.3.2 Robotic Integration for Multi-axis Extrusion

2.3.4 Global Filament Extrusion Hardware Market Landscape and Dynamics 2019 - 2030

2.3.4.1 Current and Forecasted Thermoplastic Material Extrusion 3D Printing Hardware Opportunities

2.3.5 Analysis of Leading Competitive Entities in Material Extrusion Printing

2.3.5.1 Stratasys

2.3.5.2 BigRep

2.3.5.3 Essentium

2.3.5.4 Ingersoll

2.3.5.5 Ultimaker

2.3.5.6 Roboze

2.4 Polymer Jetting and Jetting Based Additive Manufacturing Market Evolution

2.4.1 Technical Developments in Material Jetting-based Printing to Advance Adoption Beyond Prototyping

2.4.2 Inkjet Technology Evolution to Support High-volume Manufacturing and High-performance Materials in Material Jetting

2.4.3 Polymer Materials Jetting Hardware Market Dynamics and Landscape

2.4.4 Analysis of Key Entities in Material Jetting Markets

2.4.4.1 Stratasys

2.4.4.2 3D Systems

2.4.4.3 Mimaki

2.4.4.4 Xaar

2.5 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Three: Market Landscape and Evolution for Photopolymer and Thermoplastic 3D Printing Materials

3.1 Overview of Print Materials Market for Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printing

3.1.1 Established Powder Bed Fusion Thermoplastics and Polymers

3.1.1.1 Neat Polyamides and Composite Polyamide Materials (Nylons)

3.1.1.2 PEEK and PEKK

3.1.2 Emerging Opportunities in Thermoplastics and Polymers for Powder Bed Fusion

3.1.2.1 TPU and Elastomeric Polymers

3.1.2.2 Semicrystalline Polymers - Polypropylene and Polyethylene, and High-Performance Semicrystalline Thermoplastics

3.1.3 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Materials Market Sizing and Opportunities

3.1.4 Key Entities in the Polymer AM Powder Materials Market

3.1.4.1 Evonik

3.1.4.2 Arkema

3.1.4.3 BASF

3.1.4.4 Lehmann & Voss

3.1.4.5 Solvay

3.2 Overview of Vat and Jet Photopolymerization 3D Printing Materials Market

3.2.1 Future Development Trends in Vat Photopolymerization Resin Materials

3.2.2 The Market for Material Jetting Photopolymers

3.2.3 Current and Future Photopolymer 3D Printing Material Market Opportunities

3.2.4 Key Entities in the AM Photopolymer Materials Market

3.2.4.1 DSM Somos (Royal DSM)

3.2.4.2 Sartomer (Arkema)

3.2.4.3 DeltaMed and Prodways

3.2.4.4 Henkel

3.3 Overview of Print Materials Market for Professional Extrusion Printing

3.3.1 Common Thermoplastics Used in for Material Extrusion

3.3.1.1 ABS and PLA

3.3.1.2 Nylon/Polyamide

3.3.1.3 Other Amorphous Thermoplastics - Polycarbonate, ASA, and TPU

3.3.2 Emerging Thermoplastic Material Opportunities in Material Extrusion

3.3.2.1 Opportunities in Amorphous Thermoplastics - PVC and PEI

3.3.2.2 Opportunities in Semicrystalline Thermoplastics - PAEK Polymers, Polyethylene, and Polypropylene

3.3.2.3 Thermoplastic Composites Utilizing Material Extrusion

3.3.3 Market Opportunities and Sizing for Material Extrusion 3D Printing Materials

3.3.4 Key Entities in the Thermoplastic Extrusion Materials Market

3.3.4.1 BASF

3.3.4.2 SABIC

3.3.4.3 Solvay

3.3.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers

3.3.4.5 Covestro

3.4 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Four: From Polymer Materials to Vertical AM Applications

4.1 Polymer 3D Printing in Healthcare Markets - Printing Revolutionizing Treatments, Diagnostics, and Workflows

4.2 Aerospace Applications for Polymer 3D Printing Moving from Prototypes to Cabin Elements

4.3 Automotive 3D Printing with Polymers Now Targeting Large Batch Applications

4.4 Consumer Product Industries are Readying to Embrace Polymer 3D Printing for Production

4.5 AM Service Bureaus Cater to Booming Overall Polymer 3D Printing Demand

4.6 Review and Forecast of Major Application Areas and End User Segments by Technology-Specific Material Cross References

4.6.1 Polymer Powder Bed Fusion Markets to Remain Service-Bureau-Centric

4.6.2 Low-cost Extrusion Expanding Extrudable Thermoplastics Demand for Prototyping, Large Format Production Farther Away

4.6.3 Widespread Adoption in the Dental Segment Marks a Turning Point for Vat Photopolymer Demand

4.6.4 Material Jetting

4.7 Key Points from This Chapter



Chapter Five: Polymer 3D-printed Part Opportunities in Adoption Verticals Moving from Prototypes to Batch Production

5.1 Polymer 3D Printing Application Opportunities in Healthcare Segments

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.1.1 Models and Devices

5.1.1.2 Implants and Prosthetics/Orthotics

5.1.1.3 Forecasts and Key Indicators for Medical 3D Printing Applications

5.1.2 Dental

5.1.2.1 Dental Models

5.1.2.2 Temporaries and Permanent Implants

5.1.2.3 Surgical Guides and Production Tools

5.1.2.4 Forecasts and Key Indicators for Dental 3D Printing Applications

5.2 Polymer 3D Printing Application Opportunities in Aerospace

5.2.1 Tooling and Prototyping in Aerospace

5.2.2 3D Printing of Final Aerospace Parts

5.2.3 Forecast and Key Trends for 3D-Printed Parts in Aerospace AM

5.3 Polymer 3D Printing Application Opportunities in Automotive

5.3.1 Tooling and Prototyping in Automotive

5.3.2 Polymer 3D Printing for Automotive Final Part Production

5.3.3 Forecast and Key Trend Indicators for Polymer 3D Printed Automotive Parts

5.4 Polymer 3D Printing Application Opportunities in Consumer Businesses

5.4.1 Polymer 3D Printing for Eyewear Industry Applications

5.4.2 Polymer 3D Printing for Footwear Industry Applications

5.4.3 Polymer 3D Printing for Jewelry Industry Applications

5.4.4 Forecast of Polymer 3D Printed Parts Associated Revenues in Consumer Products and Jewelry

5.5 Polymer 3D Printing Application Opportunities for AM Service Bureaus and Other Industrial Segments

5.6 Key Points from This Chapter

Companies Mentioned



3D Systems

Arkema

BASF

BigRep

Carbon

Covestro

DSM Somos (Royal DSM)

DeltaMed

EOS

EnvisionTEC

Essentium

Evonik

Farsoon

Formlabs

HP Inc.

Henkel

Ingersoll

Lehmann & Voss

Mimaki

Mitsubishi

Prodways

Roboze

SABIC

Sartomer (Arkema)

Shining

Solvay

Stratasys

Ultimaker

UnionTech

Xaar

Voxeljet

