The "Zinc Oxide Market by Process (French Process, Wet Process, American Process), Grade (Standard, Treated, USP, FCC), Application (Rubber, Ceramics, Chemicals, Agriculture, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zinc oxide market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2019 and to USD 5.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the large-scale and growing use of zinc oxide (ZnO) in application areas such as rubber and ceramics manufacturing. The growth of these end-use industries is expected to augment the growth of the global zinc oxide industry.



The wet-chemical process segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The wet-chemical process is projected to grow the fastest among the procedures used for manufacturing ZnO. Though the wet-chemical process is relatively complex in comparison with others, it enables the manufacturing of ZnO with finer particle size and active grades. The active grade helps the end-users to reduce the dosage of applications (between 40-70%). These factors are projected to boost the wet-chemical process.



The rubber application segment is expected to be the largest application of ZnO during the forecast period.



Rubber accounted for the majority of the global zinc oxide market share in 2018. ZnO is used as an activator in the vulcanization of rubber due to its superior properties. Vulcanization is the process of converting rubber into a more durable product. ZnO adds many features to the rubber, such as resistance against heat, and protects from ultraviolet degradation.



Tire manufacturing is the end-use industry that requires a very high amount of ZnO for durability and high heat conductivity because of the heat generated in tires during high speed. Also, there has been no substitute found to replace ZnO in the rubber application. These factors are driving the demand for ZnO in this application segment



The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.



The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing zinc oxide market during the forecast period. Increasing investment in aiding the establishment of new manufacturing facilities is driving the demand for ZnO in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Zinc Oxide Market

4.2 Zinc Oxide Market in APAC

4.3 Zinc Oxide Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Large Scale and Growing Demand From the Rubber Industry

5.2.1.2 Lack of Suitable Alternative in the Critical Application Areas of Zinc Oxide

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 The Slowdown in the Global Automotive Production

5.2.2.2 Fluctuation in the Price of Zinc

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Ban on the Usage of Zinc Oxide in Various Applications

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 YC, YCC Drivers

5.5 Zinc Oxide Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Inferences

5.5.2 Top Assignees



6 Zinc Oxide Market, By Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Process (American Process)

6.2.1 Limitations on Product Purity are Hampering the Growth of This Process in the Zinc Oxide Market

6.3 Indirect Process (French Process)

6.3.1 The French Process to Dominate the Global Zinc Oxide Market During the Forecast Period

6.4 Wet-Chemical Process

6.4.1 Zinc Oxide Manufactured By This Process is Expected to Witness A Higher Growth During the Forecast Period Due to Its Enhanced Properties



7 Zinc Oxide Market, By Grade

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Standard Grade

7.2.1 Standard Grade Accounted for the Largest Share of the Global Zinc Oxide Market

7.3 Treated Grade

7.3.1 Treated Grade Zinc Oxide is Projected to Grow at A Relatively Slower Rate During the Forecast Period

7.4 United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Grade

7.4.1 Stringent Regulations on the Heavy Metal Content to Drive This Product Grade in the Global Market

7.5 Food and Chemical Codex (FCC) Grade

7.5.1 Regulations to Hamper the Growth of the FCC Grade in the Coming Years

7.6 Others

7.6.1 The Middle East and Africa is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Market for Other Grades of Zinc Oxide, in Terms of Value



8 Zinc Oxide Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rubber

8.2.1 Rubber is Expected to Be the Largest Application of Zinc Oxide

8.3 Ceramics

8.3.1 APAC is Expected to Be the Largest Market for the Ceramics Application

8.4 Chemicals

8.4.1 Growing Demand From End-Use Industries of Zinc Oxide-Based Chemicals is Expected to Drive the Market for This Application

8.5 Agriculture

8.5.1 South America is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Region for the Agriculture Application

8.6 Pharmaceuticals

8.6.1 Growing Awareness About the Advantages of the Use of Zinc Oxide is Expected to Drive the Market

8.7 Cosmetics and Personal Care

8.7.1 The Middle East and Africa is Expected to Be the Fastest-Growing Market for This Application During the Forecast Period

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Electrical & Electronics Application is Expected to Be the Major Driver in This Segment



9 Zinc Oxide Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 The US is the Largest Market for Zinc Oxide in North America

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Automotive to Be the Dominant End-Use Industry of Zinc Oxide in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growing Tire Industry to Lead the Zinc Oxide Market in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 France

9.3.1.1 Rubber Application to Drive the Demand for Zinc Oxide in France

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 The Demand for Zinc Oxide is Projected to Be Slow During the Forecast Period

9.3.3 Russia

9.3.3.1 Growing Tire Manufacturing to Drive the Demand for Zinc Oxide in the Country

9.3.4 Germany

9.3.4.1 Stagnant Demand From the Application Areas is Affecting the Growth of the Zinc Oxide Market in the Country

9.3.5 Italy

9.3.5.1 Growth of Zinc Oxide Market Will Be Driven By the Tire Industry

9.3.6 Spain

9.3.6.1 Slow Growth in the Manufacturing of Tire and Ceramic Products Will Affect the Market for Zinc Oxide

9.3.7 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 China is the Largest Market for Zinc Oxide in APAC

9.4.2 India

9.4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Tires is Expected to Drive the Market for Zinc Oxide

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Japan is the Second-Largest Market for Zinc Oxide in the Region

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.4.4.1 Increasing Demand From Countries in the Region Will Drive the Market

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.1.1 Increasing Investment to Drive the Demand for Zinc Oxide During the Forecast Period

9.5.2 Iran

9.5.2.1 Investment in Tire Manufacturing to Drive the Demand for Zinc Oxide in Iran During the Forecast Period

9.5.3 UAE

9.5.3.1 Setting Up of Greenfield Plant for Tire Production Will Drive the Market for Zinc Oxide During the Forecast Period

9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9.5.4.1 Investment in Rubber and Ceramic Industries By the Government is Expected to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

9.6 South America

9.6.1 Brazil

9.6.1.1 The Growing Capacity of Tire Production Will Drive the Market

9.6.2 Argentina

9.6.2.1 Economic Difficulties are Expected to Hinder the Growth of the Market

9.6.3 Rest of South America

9.6.3.1 Zinc Oxide Market in This Region is Projected to Grow at A Relatively Slow Rate During the Forecast Period



10 Company Profiles

10.1 US Zinc

10.2 Zochem

10.3 Everzinc

10.4 ZM Silesia SA

10.5 Lanxess

10.6 Akrochem Corporation

10.7 Rubamin

10.8 Pan-Continental Chemical

10.9 J.G. Chemicals

10.10 Upper India

10.11 Suraj Udyog

10.12 Other Key Players

10.12.1 Global Chemical Company Ltd.

10.12.2 American Zinc Recycling

10.12.3 Arabian Zinc

10.12.4 Uttam Industries

10.12.5 L. BrggeMann GmbH

10.12.6 Silox

10.12.7 Seyang

10.12.8 Nahar Zinc Oxide

10.12.9 Weifang Longda Zinc Industry

10.12.10 Norzinco



