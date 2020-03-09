NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S March 9, 2020

Announcement No. 27/2020



Jyske Realkredit A/S holds its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 at 8.30 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.

AGENDA

a. Report on the activities of the company in 2019

b. Submission of the 2019 annual report for adoption and discharge the Supervisory Board and Executive Board from their obligations

c. Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report





d. Presentation of the company's remuneration policy for approval





e. Election of members to the Board of Directors

f. Appointment of external auditors

g. Any other business

Yours sincerely,

On behalf of the Chairman

Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen

CEO

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.