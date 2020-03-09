NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S March 9, 2020
Announcement No. 27/2020
Jyske Realkredit A/S holds its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 at 8.30 am at Klampenborgvej 205, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby.
AGENDA
a. Report on the activities of the company in 2019
b. Submission of the 2019 annual report for adoption and discharge the Supervisory Board and Executive Board from their obligations
c. Proposal for allocation of profits or for the cover of losses according to the adopted annual report
d. Presentation of the company's remuneration policy for approval
e. Election of members to the Board of Directors
f. Appointment of external auditors
g. Any other business
Yours sincerely,
On behalf of the Chairman
Carsten Tirsbæk Madsen
CEO
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
