The global energy-efficient windows market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the energy-efficient windows market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential industries. The major growth drivers for this market are rising demand for green buildings, trend toward improving energy efficiency, rise in popularity of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) applications, stringent government regulations, and rise in construction activities.



The study includes the energy-efficient windows market size and forecast for the global energy-efficient windows market through 2024, segmented by glazing type, component, application, end use, and region.



Some of the energy-efficient windows companies profiled in this report include Saint-Gobain, Asahi India Glass, YKK AP, Jeld-Wen, Nippon Sheet Glass, PPG, Masco, Builders Firstsource, Schott AG, and Ply Gem Holdings.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Global energy-efficient windows market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global energy-efficient windows market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global market size by glazing type, component, application, end use, and region.

Global market size by glazing type, component, application, end use, and region. Regional analysis: Global energy-efficient windows market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Global energy-efficient windows market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for energy-efficient windows in the global energy-efficient windows market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for energy-efficient windows in the global energy-efficient windows market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, energy-efficient windows in the global energy-efficient windows market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, energy-efficient windows in the global energy-efficient windows market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global energy-efficient windows market by glazing type (double, triple Low-E, and others.), component (glass, frame, and hardware), application (replacement & renovation and new construction), end-use (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the energy-efficient windows market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the energy-efficient windows market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this energy-efficient windows market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the energy-efficient windows market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the energy-efficient windows market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this energy-efficient windows market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this energy-efficient windows area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in energy-efficient windows market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Energy-Efficient Window Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Glazing Type

3.3.1: Double Glazing

3.3.2: Triple Low-E

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Component

3.4.1: Glass

3.4.2: Frame

3.4.3: Hardware

3.5: Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Application

3.5.1: Replacement & Renovation

3.5.2: New Construction

3.6: Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by End Use

3.6.1: Residential

3.6.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Region

4.2: North American Energy-Efficient Window Market

4.3: European Energy-Efficient Window Market

4.4: APAC Energy-Efficient Window Market

4.5: RoW Energy-Efficient Window Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Glazing Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Component

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by End Use

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Energy-Efficient Window Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Energy-Efficient Window Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Energy-Efficient Window Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Saint-Gobain

7.2: Asahi India Glass

7.3: YKK AP

7.4: Jeld-Wen

7.5: Nippon Sheet Glass

7.6: PPG

7.7: Masco

7.8: Builders Firstsource

7.9: Schott AG

7.10: Ply Gem



