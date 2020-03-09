ATLANTA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled healthcare research, analysis, and technical services provider to government agencies, today announced that its new DLH Infinibyte® Cloud solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (“FedRAMP”) “Ready” status. This achievement – approved by the General Services Administration – indicates to federal customers that DLH has undergone a security capabilities assessment and has a high likelihood of achieving FedRAMP Authorization. DLH’s Infinibyte® is on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the central portal for cloud offerings for federal agencies, significantly expanding opportunities for the Company by enabling it to meet the enhanced data security requirements of civilian agencies as well as the U.S. Department of Defense.



“As governments and commercial enterprises work to ensure the confidential integrity and availability of their health data, it is paramount for health IT solution providers such as DLH to be able to deploy cloud services in a fast, secure, and reliable manner,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “Kevin Beverly and his team have developed our Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering to support current and future customers and teaming partners facing challenges in health IT, big data and cybersecurity.”

“Our clients regularly utilize large and complex data sets residing in silos requiring varying levels of security,” added Kevin Beverly, DLH S3 Operating Unit President. “Our secure cloud-based platform allows us to provide them with the data storage options they need as well as access, in a secure environment, to the analytic tools to do their work.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) serves federal government clients throughout the United States and abroad delivering technology enabled solutions in key health and human services programs. The Company's seven core competencies include secure data analytics, clinical trials and laboratory services, case management, performance evaluation, system modernization, operational logistics and readiness, and strategic digital communications. DLH has over 1,950 employees serving numerous government agencies. For more information, visit the corporate website at www.dlhcorp.com

