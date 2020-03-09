LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the launch of a five-year partnership with Ford Motor Company that would establish the brand as the official truck, SUV, car and van of The Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs Racetrack.



“Ford is such a vital part of the Louisville community that this new partnership is a natural fit,” said Kevin Flanery, President of Churchill Downs Racetrack. “Ford vehicles power so much of our operations at Churchill Downs and many of our breeders rely on Ford Super Duty trucks to transport their precious cargo.”

“With Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant within such close proximity to Churchill Downs, Ford’s participation in this uniquely American tradition is long overdue,” said Matt Van Dyke, Ford marketing director. “Ford products capture the freedom synonymous with the relationship between a winning horse and jockey.”

The new 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty, which recently began production at Kentucky Truck Plant, will serve as the featured vehicle of the 146th Kentucky Derby. Ford will host on-site activities throughout Derby week highlighting the Built Ford Proud lineup as well as provide a Ford Explorer to each Kentucky Oaks and Derby horse owner for use at Churchill Downs during the event.

“Our employees here in Louisville are proud to be building products that play an integral role in our customers’ lives, and now for the great American tradition that is the Kentucky Derby,” said Joe Bobnar, Ford director of manufacturing for Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant. “This partnership means something special to our thousands of dedicated employees, retirees and dealers in the Louisville community.”

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event - The Kentucky Derby. We own and operate Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine facility in Louisville, Kentucky. We also own and operate the largest online horse racing wagering platform in the U.S., TwinSpires.com, and we operate sports betting and iGaming through our BetAmerica platform in multiple states. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games in eight states. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 190,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

