SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANAN INTEGRATED CIRCUIT CO., LTD. (Sanan IC), a world-class wafer foundry with an advanced compound semiconductor technology platform , today announced the worldwide expansion of its optical portfolio. Using the most advanced materials and foundry supply network, Sanan IC will provide the global optical market with large-scale foundry services for customized vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) and arrays, along with standard products for optical communication applications.



Sanan IC’s worldwide launch comes on the heels of LightCounting’s report that the optical transceiver market will rise at a 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2020 through 2024. Additionally, Yole Développement (Yole) analysts expect the global 3D imaging and sensing market to expand from $5 billion in 2019 to $15 billion in 20251, at a 20% CAGR during this period.

“Our executive team recognizes the tremendous business opportunities in serving high-growth optical communication and consumer application markets,” says Raymond Cai, CEO of Sanan IC. “Cutting edge optical products and foundry services are paramount to accommodating the rapid adoption of automotive, big data and 5G wireless communications technologies. Sanan IC’s robust supply chain and state-of-the-art technology can meet these demands, which is why we are committed to making our components and services commercially available worldwide.”

With a broad range of wavelengths available in-house, Sanan IC enables fast, cost-effective design and manufacturing of high-power VCSEL lasers, high-speed VCSEL lasers, distributed feedback (DFB) lasers, avalanche photodiodes (APD) and monitor photodiodes (MPD). Experienced engineering teams and the industry’s most advanced process tools make Sanan IC capable of delivering leading turn-key solutions, all while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability. With the ability to ensure its supply chain, Sanan IC provides a dedicated capacity for gallium arsenide (GaAs) and indium phosphide (InP) epi growth, and epitaxial wafer fabrication on 2-inch, 4-inch and 6-inch platforms.

Applications We Serve

Sanan IC’s portfolio of optical manufacturing technology includes a family of high-power diode lasers that deliver high-brightness and provide exceptional reliability for a variety of markets, such as medical, datacom, telecom and printing. Additionally, Sanan IC offers a range of foundry services for numerous applications, including:

2D, 3D and proximity sensors, as well as illuminators for consumer and mobile

HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 active optical cables (AOC)

LiDAR

100G, 200G and 400G high-speed, high-capacity data center interconnect (DCI)

Fronthaul and backhaul 5G infrastructures

Sanan IC Attending 2020 Optical Communication Conference (OFC)

Sanan IC is attending OFC 2020, March 10-12 at the San Diego Convention Center.

About Sanan IC

Sanan Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. (Sanan IC) is China’s first 6-inch compound semiconductor wafer foundry, serving the microelectronics and photonics markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Xiamen City in the Fujian Province of China, operating as a subsidiary of Sanan Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (SSE: 600703). The company develops and provides GaAs, GaN, SiC, and InP foundry services with its state-of-the-art III-V compound semiconductor fabrication facilities. Certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard, ISO14001 environmental management standard, and IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Quality Management System (QMS) standard, Sanan IC empowers the global community of RF, millimeter wave, filter, power electronics, and optical communications markets with its advanced process technology platform. Sanan IC is Dedicated to Driving Compound Semiconductor Innovation. For more information, visit www.sanan-ic.com/en .

