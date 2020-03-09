HINGHAM, Mass. and CAESAREA, Israel, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XACT Robotics™ today announced that it has been named by FierceMedTech as one of 2019’s class of Fierce 15, designating it as one of the most promising private medtech companies in the industry. XACT Robotics is committed to advancing the field of radiology, while aiming to democratize percutaneous interventional procedures.



XACT Robotics’ technology is the first hands-free robotic system, combining image-based planning and navigation with insertion and steering of various instruments to a desired target across an array of clinical applications and indications. The technology is cleared to market in the U.S. for use during computed tomography (CT) guided percutaneous interventional procedures and has also received CE Mark clearance in the EU.

“We are honored that XACT Robotics has been recognized by FierceMedTech as one of its ‘Fierce 15’ companies—this is yet another milestone toward our commitment to redefine the way the entire medical community utilizes robotics, beginning with interventional radiologists,” said Harel Gadot, Founder, Executive Chairman and President, XACT Robotics. “This award adds to the continued momentum behind our robotic system, which will advance the field of radiology and democratize interventional procedures while providing unmatched accuracy, consistency and efficiency.”

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce”—championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceMedTech’s 8th annual Fierce 15 selection. This year’s full list can be viewed at: https://www.fiercebiotech.com/special-report/fiercemedtech-s-2019-fierce-15

“One of the true joys of covering this field is being able to talk with the people driving the next great medical advancements—technologies that may not just change a patient or parent’s life, but also the day-to-day work of clinicians, surgeons, researchers and developers themselves,” said Conor Hale, associate editor of FierceMedTech. “Potential breakthroughs such as these can ripple into new therapies, procedures and interventions, and ultimately more ways to heal more people.”

An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 90,000 medtech industry professionals, FierceMedTech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and competitive market position.

About XACT Robotics

Founded in 2013, XACT Robotics Ltd., is a privately held company with offices in Hingham, MA, and Caesarea, Israel. XACT Robotics is pioneering the first hands-free robotic system, combining image-based planning and navigation with instrument insertion and steering capabilities to democratize percutaneous interventional procedures.

For further information, please visit https://xactrobotics.com .

About FierceMedTech

FierceMedTech keeps biopharma executives, device developers, engineers, and researchers updated on the must-know news, trends and developments in medical technology. More than 90,000 top industry professionals rely on FierceMedTech for an insider briefing on the day's top stories.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy—connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

