CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced strong customer momentum throughout 2019, with an equally strong trajectory expected throughout 2020. The company also achieved several honors for its differentiated product advancements. Tacton's growth reflects strong demand for its solutions that leverage Configure-Price-Quote (CPQ) technologies to help modern manufacturers address the challenges they face with customizing high variance products, increasing efficiencies, sales volume, and net profit for Tacton clients.



“We are proud of our recent momentum because we believe it signifies stability on three fronts: analysts, existing customers and businesses that want the support of our world-class organization and solutions,” said Frederic Laziou, CEO of Tacton. “We think all of this positivity has created a rock-solid foundation for 2020 and put us in position for further momentum moving forward.”

Tacton New Business Growth Accelerates

The company also secured a significant amount of new customers in North America to close out 2019, signing or expanding major manufacturers such as Pelco, G&W, Husky, Caterpillar, and many more. The business had its best year to date in attracting new North American customers, showing 105% growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

A Gartner Magic Quadrant Visionary

In 2019 Tacton was named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites1. This is significant to Tacton because it is the second year the organization named Tacton in the report. Gartner recognized Tacton for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

Tacton Listed as G2 High Performer for Winter 2020

Additionally, Tacton was named a G2 High Performer for Winter 2020, recognition that stems from the experience of real every-day users. G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its community, as well as data aggregated from other online sources and social networks. The firm applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real time.

As an example, one reviewer said, "Especially on the sales side, my company has seen such efficiency improvements since using Tacton, that working without it would no longer be acceptable. The time required for a sales representative to create a complicated technical offer has been reduced from days to minutes.”

For more information on Tacton and its smart manufacturing capabilities,



Book a demo and see how Tacton can help your company increase efficiencies, sales volume, and net profit



and see how Tacton can help your company increase efficiencies, sales volume, and net profit Follow thought leaders shaping the future of Smart Commerce at the Tacton Blog



Get the Manufacturer’s Guide to Smart Commerce to keep up with new B2B customer expectations

1 Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, Christina Klock, Mark Lewis, 28 October 2019. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tacton:

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:

tactonpr@bocacommunications.com