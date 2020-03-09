Hillsdale, Mich., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hillsdale College’s WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM joined conservative leaders in media, government, and advocacy at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington D.C. on February 27-28. The student journalists had opportunities to interview national leaders who gathered to hear from speakers.

“Every year our students have the opportunity to meet and interview some of the country’s top conservative voices,” said Scot Bertram, general manager of WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale. “They coordinate compelling interviews with media personalities, leaders in government, and others who are shaping ideas and policies in our nation.”

Highlights from student interviews included:

WRFH is Hillsdale College’s student-run radio station, where students report, produce, and host a variety of news and talk programs. Additional guests on WRFH’s broadcast from CPAC 2020 included U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), President of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp, and others.

This is the third year WRFH has attended CPAC. Previous student-reporters have interviewed national leaders including Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Wall Street Journal’s Kimberly Strassel, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers (R‑WA), conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro, and others. Several of these interviews have earned significant, national awards, including “Best News Interview” from the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System for an interview with former United Nations Ambassador John Bolton at the 2018 CPAC.

For more information about WRFH/Radio Free Hillsdale 101.7 FM, click here.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 5 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.

# # #

Attachment

Emily Stack Davis Hillsdale College 517-803-3745 PR@hillsdale.edu