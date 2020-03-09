TYSONS, Va., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today unveiled the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform . The new version delivers material business impact with unified, flexible, and fast enterprise automation. Appian drives process automation across the enterprise at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership.



The business value of low-code automation manifests in superior customer experiences, lower costs, higher productivity, increased quality, and simplified governance, risk, and compliance. A recent report from Forrester states, “Successful digital transformation must have a strong process automation foundation. This requires governing multiple complementary technologies, each serving a discrete purpose.” (Forrester, “Advance Process Automation By Keeping Automation Technologies In Their Own Lanes,” Nov. 2019)

The latest version of Appian delivers:

Full-Stack Automation - Orchestrate workflows across people, bots, and AI (even in the absence of APIs). The introduction of Appian RPA completes Appian's automation stack of unified artificial intelligence (AI), robotic process automation (RPA), workflow, business rules, and case management. Apply the right automation technology for the right automation use case.





Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) - Appian extends automation with artificial intelligence through the new Appian IDP, a pre-built accelerator using Appian AI services for out-of-the-box document understanding. IDP uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to instantly and accurately "read" and extract text and data without the need for any manual effort or custom code. Process high volumes and vast varieties of documents, quickly automate document workflows, and take action on the data - all in one simple interface.





Powerful Governance - Appian now gives the Automation Center of Excellence a built-in cockpit for total control over the coordination of enterprise process automation technologies. Appian now centrally manages, monitors, and deploys all automation technologies across the organization for increased scale and performance. Web and mobile dashboards manage all automation processes and exceptions. This includes scheduling, running, and monitoring Appian and 3rd-party bots and their integrations with people and AI. Appian also collects, prioritizes, and manages automation requests from across the enterprise, and enables impact and value analysis for RPA and other automations deployed in production.





New DevSecOps - Confidently test, package, and deploy your apps up to 2x faster with Appian's new DevSecOps Deployments module. Appian Deployments automates DevSecOps workflows and adds detailed tracking and management of all incoming and outgoing application deployments. In addition, Appian now provides security guardrails from initial design to final deployment, ensuring each application has proper security configurations to guarantee its integrity.





Instant Mobility - Appian's patented technology makes developers' lives easier. Design once, and your app works natively and as expected on virtually any device. Appian's latest version supports Android Q and Apple iOS 13, ensuring compatibility with the latest platforms for all mobile users.

The latest version of Appian enhances our industry-leading cloud architecture with extended support. Appian’s platform runs on the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid/virtual deployments, and meets the toughest local, regional, and global industry standards. The latest new Premier Plus Support offering delivers unique support services and infrastructure for customers with large scale Appian deployments, globally distributed teams, and advanced security compliance and audit requirements. It includes a dedicated Appian Lead Engineer, 24 support contacts, 24x7x365 support for critical issues, and a white-glove experience to ensure that all enhanced security compliance and audit needs are fully met.

Appian is the only enterprise vendor recognized by analysts as a Leader in all three low-code automation segments: process automation, low-code application development, and case management.1 Appian is also the only vendor to offer 8-week projects via the Appian Guarantee .

The latest version of Appian will be generally available on March 20, 2020. Free trials of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform are available at https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/ .

