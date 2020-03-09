TYSONS, Va., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today unveiled the latest version of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform. The new version delivers material business impact with unified, flexible, and fast enterprise automation. Appian drives process automation across the enterprise at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership.
The business value of low-code automation manifests in superior customer experiences, lower costs, higher productivity, increased quality, and simplified governance, risk, and compliance. A recent report from Forrester states, “Successful digital transformation must have a strong process automation foundation. This requires governing multiple complementary technologies, each serving a discrete purpose.” (Forrester, “Advance Process Automation By Keeping Automation Technologies In Their Own Lanes,” Nov. 2019)
The latest version of Appian delivers:
The latest version of Appian enhances our industry-leading cloud architecture with extended support. Appian’s platform runs on the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid/virtual deployments, and meets the toughest local, regional, and global industry standards. The latest new Premier Plus Support offering delivers unique support services and infrastructure for customers with large scale Appian deployments, globally distributed teams, and advanced security compliance and audit requirements. It includes a dedicated Appian Lead Engineer, 24 support contacts, 24x7x365 support for critical issues, and a white-glove experience to ensure that all enhanced security compliance and audit needs are fully met.
Appian is the only enterprise vendor recognized by analysts as a Leader in all three low-code automation segments: process automation, low-code application development, and case management.1 Appian is also the only vendor to offer 8-week projects via the Appian Guarantee.
The latest version of Appian will be generally available on March 20, 2020. Free trials of the Appian Low-code Automation Platform are available at https://www.appian.com/platform/free-trial/.
For a deep-dive on the latest version of Appian, join our product webinars on March 11, 2020 (Americas) and March 12, 2020 (Europe and APAC). Register today.
About Appian
Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.
